Bill might not care, but Winston knows immigration is a hot point

Bill English might not think that immigration is an election issue. I imagine he is sticking with law and order, health, and the economy as his hot points.

But Winston Peters knows immigration is a hot point for many voters.

Peters spoke on the need for people to “have answers, not rhetoric” when dealing with issues such as budgets, immigration and superannuation. Immigration was a key point of his address and the issues he saw surrounding it. “Ninety-one thousand young New Zealanders not in training, not in education, not employed. Some of you have grandchildren in university. Why should they compete with someone from Shanghai?”

Or Jalalabad or Karachi, or Mogadishu or any number of Islamic crap-holes.

All Winston Peters has to do now is announce a new immigration policy that is a bottom line that prohibits those who seek to live here from pushing foreign agendas. To do so would mean instant cancellation of whatever visa they have. Basically you FIFO.

We also need visas for workers that offer no path whatsoever to citizenship or permanent residence…they simply work here for two years then leave.

I am sure there are many more suggestions, not that Bill English will be listening. Winston is though.

