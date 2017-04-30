Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

No surprises here, Jetstar really is Sh*tstar
0

Silly Social Justice Bully gets tits in a tangle over Kiwi T.V remake

by SB on April 30, 2017 at 10:00am

The television remake of The Legend of Monkey, featuring two Kiwi actors, has been criticised for "whitewashing". Photo / TVNZ

The television remake of The Legend of Monkey, featuring two Kiwi actors, has been criticised for “whitewashing”. Photo / TVNZ

I remember this series and it is great for those two Kiwi actors that they got roles in it. It was made in New Zealand so it is a simple courtesy to cast at least one Kiwi actor. Actors’ entire job description is pretending to be someone they are not. If Maori actors were only allowed to play Maori characters then their roles would be severely limited. Actors with pale skin have always played different pale-skinned characters. I watched Tom Hanks tonight as a Russian for example. Maori have played Asians, Mexicans and any other coffee coloured race. Eddie Murphy played an old Jewish man in one movie which required him to wear prosthetics on his face and to make his hands look white.

…The Legend Of Monkey, a Netflix collaboration with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Television New Zealand, features Australian-Thai actor Chai Hansen as Monkey, New Zealand actress Luciane Buchanan as Tripitaka, New Zealand actor Josh Thomson as Pigsy and Australian actress Emile Cocquerel as Sandy.

Petition author Lucy Linaj, a 23-year-old Asian-American, is calling for a boycott of the show because none of the cast is Chinese.

Monkey, the Japanese series, has remained a cult favourite. Photo / Supplied.
Monkey, the Japanese series, has remained a cult favourite. Photo / Supplied.

Her petition goes as far as to say that no Asian characters have been cast which is pretty racist considering that the lead actor is Australian-Thai. The real joke is that the original series was actually a remake of a popular Japanese series called “Monkey Magic”, which was based off an ancient Chinese story so it was never racially pure in the first place.

“Media producers who replace Asian characters with white actors reinforce the idea that ‘whiteness’ is the standard and European features are the epitome of beauty, thereby convincing non-white children to loathe their own appearances and develop self-hate.

“Distributors like Netflix need to hold producers accountable so we can end the practice of whitewashing.”

-NZ Herald

Asian producers cast Asian actors in roles that are remakes of Western shows or films all the time but no one accuses them of ” whitewashing.”

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ was remade by director Lee Sang-il into a Japanese movie with the same name, and even the posters are similar. — Picture by Cinema Online

As you can see they “whitewashed” Clint Eastwood’s role and replaced him with an Asian actor.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starred in ‘Bang Bang’, a remake of ‘Knight and Day’, starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz.

Hollywood thriller ‘Cellular’ was remade into Hong Kong movie ‘Connected’

Lucy Linaj needs to climb down off her racist high horse and stop making this about “Whiteness.” She is making a mountain out of a molehill.

 

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.

Print
54%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu