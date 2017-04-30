Silly Social Justice Bully gets tits in a tangle over Kiwi T.V remake

I remember this series and it is great for those two Kiwi actors that they got roles in it. It was made in New Zealand so it is a simple courtesy to cast at least one Kiwi actor. Actors’ entire job description is pretending to be someone they are not. If Maori actors were only allowed to play Maori characters then their roles would be severely limited. Actors with pale skin have always played different pale-skinned characters. I watched Tom Hanks tonight as a Russian for example. Maori have played Asians, Mexicans and any other coffee coloured race. Eddie Murphy played an old Jewish man in one movie which required him to wear prosthetics on his face and to make his hands look white.

…The Legend Of Monkey, a Netflix collaboration with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Television New Zealand, features Australian-Thai actor Chai Hansen as Monkey, New Zealand actress Luciane Buchanan as Tripitaka, New Zealand actor Josh Thomson as Pigsy and Australian actress Emile Cocquerel as Sandy. Petition author Lucy Linaj, a 23-year-old Asian-American, is calling for a boycott of the show because none of the cast is Chinese.

Her petition goes as far as to say that no Asian characters have been cast which is pretty racist considering that the lead actor is Australian-Thai. The real joke is that the original series was actually a remake of a popular Japanese series called “Monkey Magic”, which was based off an ancient Chinese story so it was never racially pure in the first place.

“Media producers who replace Asian characters with white actors reinforce the idea that ‘whiteness’ is the standard and European features are the epitome of beauty, thereby convincing non-white children to loathe their own appearances and develop self-hate. “Distributors like Netflix need to hold producers accountable so we can end the practice of whitewashing.” -NZ Herald

Asian producers cast Asian actors in roles that are remakes of Western shows or films all the time but no one accuses them of ” whitewashing.”

As you can see they “whitewashed” Clint Eastwood’s role and replaced him with an Asian actor.

Lucy Linaj needs to climb down off her racist high horse and stop making this about “Whiteness.” She is making a mountain out of a molehill.