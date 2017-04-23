Bob Jones and his bible bashing, trolling and fondness for statuary

Bob Jones continues to be a treasure…he was a troll before trolling was ever a thing.

He explains how he used to troll the Labour party in the 1970s:

I’ve spent my life doing God’s work, namely mocking religion, mankind’s most evil creation. For my troubles over the years, hundreds of skybayers have written advising they are praying for me and enclosed bibles to help me see the light. These were appreciated, specially in the 1970s when I was justifiably at war with the Labour Party. I’d send them on to Labour MPs from “Well-wisher” with the accompanying message, “This will help you in your time of trouble.” Once Dunbar Sloane phoned with the excellent news that his auction room had received a carton of bibles in Mandarin and he’d snared them for me. Off they went to Parliament from “Well-wisher” with the supplementary advice that they’d find it a useful discipline, something they plainly lacked, to first learn Mandarin. Targeting the 1970s Labour Party was justified and ought not be interpreted as any permanent antagonism on my part.



I love it…typical Bob Jones.

He then explains

By far our best 20th century reforming government was the Lange administration, with particular credit to Roger Douglas. He undid the excesses that had evolved from his predecessors’ then desirable efforts, such as removing the now unnecessary tariffs, but of course, much more. Our current economic well-being can be totally credited to Douglas, and some of his colleagues. I’ve paid for a couple of statues in this country and would love to commission one of Roger. We’re not big on them, reflecting our lack of appropriate heroes while some that exist, should not. For example, about a decade back, our last good Wellington mayor Kerry Prendergast, in for drinks, complained about a crisis on her hands. Specifically the local Indian community wanted to donate a statue of Gandhi for the waterfront’s Frank Kitts Park. I was outraged. “Tell them to get stuffed.” I urged, a ridiculous proposal given boldness in Local Government politicians aint exactly their forte. Nor did my suggestion that the statue portray Gandhi lying on his side receiving enemas from 12 year old girls, a daily ritual he indulged in after abandoning sex, appeal to Kerry, despite its tourism potential. That’s another thing about Local Government politicians. They’re devoid of imagination. I knew the late Frank Kitts (a former Labour mayor) so helpfully suggested I swear an affidavit that Frank hated Indians (not true incidentally) thus the statue would be utterly inappropriate in the Park named after him. In the event the damn thing was shoved into the railway station, ridiculous of course as what the hell has Gandhi to do with New Zealand? But here’s a thought. If a statue of Roger Douglas was built, might we see, as claimed with so many Catholic statues, it periodically weep? God knows it would be understandable and stoic though Roger is, I’d certainly not be surprised if in the light of events he spends many sobbing mornings refusing to get out of bed. Precedent over the past century shows this weeping statue lark is a wonderful economic stimulant for impoverished Catholic towns, inducing the instant growth of a sizeable pilgrimage industry.

Good idea, but what about the statue of Gareth Morgan? That was Bob’s idea too.

Musing over all of this it occurs to me that Steven Joyce, always on the quest for new innovative industries to indulge taxpayers’ money on, should seize the moment. Bang up a Roger Douglas statue in one of our no-growth locations such as Kaitaia and the mere fact that taxpayer has forked out for it should induce tears while continuing government idiotic expenditures would keep them flowing. In turn, not only could Roger now dry his eyes and leave his bed for the golf-course but a terrific new tourist industry of deranged religious nutters, who would not look too out of place in that locale, would quickly evolve. An added appeal for Steven who’s blamed for losing the Northland seat to Winston, would be the town’s ensuing economic boom could see the Nats recover it this year, that’s assuming Winston doesn’t decide he’s an admirer of Rogernomics after all, and claim the credit. But why stop there? We could become world leaders in the weeping statue industry. For example, one of Rodney Hide in the Thorndon Government office precinct would go down a treat as the first ever abuse-shouting statue. We could reinvigorate struggling Hastings by having the world’s first swearing statue, specifically one of Gareth Morgan with a cage load of cats placed in front of it. Another of John Ansell lambasting maoris in Tokoroa could be highly entertaining and restore the town’s economy. With traditional employment declining rapidly through technology, it’s precisely this sort of radical innovation that will move New Zealand to a new level of prosperity although history says we’ll probably have to elect a Labour government for it to happen.



Phew, I thought he had forgotten the Gareth Morgan statue idea.

-NBR