Bogus environmentalist busted

A leading Marlborough wine producer has denied allegations he illegally dumped a winemaking byproduct.

Peter Yealands stood in the dock at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday, as his lawyer told Judge Tony Zohrab he wanted a trial by jury.

The charges against Yealands, the founder of Yealands Family Wines, carry a maximum penalty of $300,000 each or a jail term of two years.

The 68-year-old is facing three representative charges, and his son’s company Growco is also charged with breaching the Resource Management Act.

He was remanded until June 9 for a case review.

Yealands Family Wines has the goal of being the most sustainable wine company in the world.

Yealands and Growco are both accused of dumping grape marc, grape marc leachate and a silage-making product without permission on the Wither Hills, and dumping them in circumstances where they could have entered water.

The charges relate to alleged incidents last May.

Leachate can have significant adverse effects on land and water if not stored appropriately.

The maximum penalty for Growco, which is also facing three charges, is a fine of $600,000.