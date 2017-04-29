Buying an election

Cuts to income tax rates are off the table, but changes to tax thresholds are looking more likely, as Finance Minister Steven Joyce prepares to deliver his first Budget. Mr Joyce has already talked about wanting to raise the threshold for the median wage. At the moment a 30 percent tax rate kicks in for earnings over $48,000. But it is difficult to target one particular group of taxpayers, especially those in the lower brackets – partly because it costs so much to give them a decent increase because their earnings are proportionally lower, and also because any changes benefit those in higher brackets too. The Budget package could therefore also include changes to entitlements like the accommodation supplement and Working for Families – and because it is election year, the package is likely to come with a hefty price tag.

Those unexpected billions of surplus came in just in time. And they’ll be spent faster than you can write “debt reduction” or “wait, let’s think about this first.”

That would leave Labour in an interesting position. If the government times the introduction of the package for next year, Labour would either be faced with accepting the package within its own spending budget – curtailing the amount it could allocate for other election promises – or tell low and middle income earners that under Labour, they would not get the income relief promised by a fourth term National government. The government has also talked up this week’s $11bn infrastructure announcement but the real increase happened late last year when the new infrastructure spend was almost trebled from the 2016 Budget to $9bn. Despite denials from Mr Joyce, it is difficult to separate that spend from the relentless pressure the government faces over housing and, to a lesser extent, Auckland’s clogged roading networks.

To be fair, all the spare change has gone to Christchurch, twice. And more recently, Kaikoura and its related infrastructure issues such as State Highway One.

Few people will see the government’s announcements as being anything more than election-year moves that are essentially the bare minimum required lest National risk turning other areas of our society into a long term deficit like we are experiencing in housing.

The offer is clear however: vote National, and they will finally start putting some money back into Police, Defence, Health, Education and Transport.

– Jane Patterson, RNZ