I can’t wait for health activists to start promoting the ‘Maduro Diet’ to solve obesity

In New Zealand health activists are pushing for sugar taxes, fat taxes, plain packaging and a myriad of other tax and health measure to solve what they describe as an ‘obesity epidemic’.

They are wasting their time on those. Doug Sellman the other day was railing about the evils of neo-liberalism, so I imagine he will be one of the first to embrace state mandated application of what has become known as the ‘Maduro Diet’.

A poll released this week among Venezuelan nationals found that 75 percent of Venezuelans reported losing “at least 19 pounds” in 2016, while 93 percent of Venezuelans said they do not have the money to secure three meals a day for themselves.

What stunning results. I await great acclaim from health activists.

The Living Conditions Survey, organized in part by three national universities, also found that 83 percent of Venezuelans were below the nation’s poverty line. While 78 percent of respondents confirmed that they eat breakfast, only 32 percent said they eat two meals a day.

They are still alive, so clearly they are getting their required daily nutritional needs met by the glorious socialist revolution.

A poll released in September found that 15 percent of the nation relied on garbage, most from industrial businesses like groceries and restaurants, to eat. Over half of Venezuelans said they had experienced going to bed hungry, and a similar amount said they were forced to take days off from work to search for food. That situation has not improved — on the contrary, video surfacing this year appears to indicate that scavenging in garbage dumpsters for food has become so popular that Venezuelans now stand in line in front of dumpsters to look for food.

It is an American neo-liberal lie that it is garbage. Clearly they were availing themselves of recycled food products….even lining up for the recycled food products in an orderly fashion, like model citizens.

Desperation has also fed crime in one of the most violent countries in the world. The Miami-based El Nuevo Herald published a report last month detailing new robbery tactics growing increasingly popular among Venezuelan youth. Gang attacks on people leaving markets have become more common, while the frequency of robberies in general increased between 15 and 20 percent in most municipalities nationwide in 2016.

Another American lie. This is the socialist system commonly called ‘redistribution’ to those on need.

Maduro also created a government unit called the CLAP (Local Committee for Supply and Production) to monitor the distribution of food packages in urban areas. Anti-socialist groups have accused the CLAP of distributing the food only to known government supporters and threatening not to feed households that have expressed opposition to socialism. Maduro announced this week that he would expand the CLAP program to government salaries, meaning government workers would be paid with CLAP food packages. In some cases, government workers would receive ration tickets to be used at government-controlled markets for food.

What a fantastic idea, maybe we could start with the Ministry of Health in NZ to apply both the Maduro Diet and also the innovative salary packages which include the Maduro Diet…kind of like the socialist version of My Food Bag.

– Breitbart