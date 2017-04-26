Caption contest

Phil Goff is going to work hard on transport solutions…by riding horses to work?

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff’s been fighting to help unclog Auckland’s roads, and he’s now been photographed on horseback after a police parade – could it be a sign of a new traffic policy on the hoof?

What a load of horse shit. I think it is a cunning plan to bring back the buggy whip industry and street sweepers.

In any case this is a classic target for a caption competition.

-Newshub