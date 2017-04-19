And that, Chester, is why we will be glad to see the back of you

Chester Borrows is one of those sickly, simpering, liberal weasels who thinks that hugging criminals is how you address crime.

He doesn’t think locking them up is the answer.

Chester Borrows says New Zealand needs to shift its focus from simply locking up criminals to more meaningful sentencing. The Whanganui MP told TVNZ last week that politicians were scare-mongering over crime. “I can’t understand why so many intelligent politicians can’t think smart on crime rather than tough on crime,” he told One News However, his comments brought a blast from Sensible Sentencing Trust founder Garth McVicar who called Whanganui MP Mr Borrows “a total disgrace” and accused him of “crim cuddling”. “This is the man who epitomises the offender friendly ‘justice’ system, which puts the needs of the criminal above those of the victim,” Mr McVicar said. But yesterday Mr Borrows, a former police officer, lawyer and Minister for Courts, stood by his views. “I was talking about all politicians, not just my colleagues.” He said politicians were “just feeding people’s fear … that they have reason to be afraid of other people in their community. “One of my long-held views is that victims are at the centre of the justice system and some of them are standing in the dock,” he said.

No Chester, the ones in the dock are called criminals or “the accused”.

The best way to deal with criminals is to lock them up, the longer the better. Then they are off the streets and no longer creating more victims of their crimes. They can’t commit crimes while locked up.

Mr Borrows, who leaves Parliament in September after 12 years, said offenders were often victims in the way they were raised and in the environment in which they grew up. “They’re the victims of decisions by others,” he said. Mr Borrows said society could either write people off as “rubbish” and give up on them or believe everyone was available for redemption.

That is because most people in jail are actually rubbish. They are feral scum and recidivist offenders with records as long as your proverbial arm. It is soft cock, panty-waists like Chester Borrows that has enabled them to commit a long list of crime before they do any porridge.

To achieve this the focus should be on education, restorative justice and employment while prison should be for those who pose a threat to society. “There’s a place for a range of sentences – shorter sentences rather than longer – but actually making them meaningful. “The whole Western world believed in tough on crime at one stage, but it actually didn’t get us anywhere. The best hope we’ve got is to actually make people better when they leave prison than when they went in.”

This whole prison is for rehabilitation schtick is what has got us here in the first place. Prison is for punishment, especially for recidivists.

Most people who ended up in jail quickly realised their mistake, he said. “If someone goes to jail for four years and they hear the door slam for the first time they realise what a cock up they’ve made. So what are the next three years for? What are we trying to achieve with incarceration?” Mr Borrows said the right approach to justice was not often popular but hoped public opinion was turning and people would understand the complexity of the issue. “The majority of the the public who are educated on these sorts of things understand it. But it’s not popular. I’d like to think that we’d start to see a decrease in the prison population in years to come.”

What a condescending, crim-hugging weasel. What the majority of the long suffering public understand is that ratbags are ratbags and the longer they are in prison, out of sight and out of mind the better. The public just wants them off the streets.

I’m glad this gutless weasel is leaving parliament. Let’s hope he doesn’t land in some cushy state-funded job involving Corrections anytime soon.

– NZ Herald