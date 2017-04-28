Climate change: Paris Agreement makes no “scientific sense”

During a recent discussion about global warming and the Paris Climate Agreement, a real scientist explained to fellow panelists including children’s TV show host Bill Nye that the Paris Agreement makes no “scientific sense” and constitutes appeasement in the same way as Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Nazi Germany in the 1938 Munich Agreement.

On the April 22 edition of CNN’s New Day Weekend, host Victor Blackwell asked panelists, “The president during the campaign said he would quote/unquote cancel that [Paris Climate Agreement] — has not done it yet. How would you advise the president, if you had his ear, on how to move forward on the Paris Climate Agreement?”

William Happer (pictured above) is an atomic physicist and the Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics (emeritus) at Princeton University as well as the former director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (1991-93) and a member of the JASON advisory group, an organization of elite scientists who advise the U.S. government on matters of science and technology. He also is an open critic of the cult of climate change.

Happer responded, “Well, you have to consider many things but on the face of it, it should be cancelled. I can imagine you might want to consider ties with allies, and things like that, that might perhaps make that unadvisable. But I don’t think it makes any scientific sense.”

“It’s just a silly thing, I think,” continued Prof. Happer. “To me, it’s very similar to the Munich Agreement that Mr. Chamberlain signed.”