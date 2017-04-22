Compulsion and Cash: Green party’s latest power policy distilled

When you chuck the Greens’ new power policy into the pot and boil it down to its key components they are the feel good factor, compulsion and cash.

Green Party Power Policy key ingredients:

Feel good factor:

“It’s unacceptable that so many Kiwi families are getting sick because they can’t afford to switch the heater on” – Gareth Hughes MP More than half a million houses will have their winter power bills partially paid for under a new Green Party policy to slash bills by up to $300 a year. The “Winter Warm Up” payments were one part of a new Green Party power policy, unveiled today.

Cash:

Released by co-leader James Shaw and the party’s energy spokesman Gareth Hughes, the policy would commit $112 million for bill subsidies. …The subsidy would cover 75 per cent of the average winter cost increase, and would vary region to region. Households in Christchurch could expect to receive $328 per year, to pay for power, while a household in the warmer Auckland climate could receive a total winter payment of $206.91.

Compulsion:

…and require New Zealand’s 29 lines companies to consider joint ventures and mergers. -Stuff

So where is the Green ” environmental ” part of this policy?

Ban:

In order to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy generation, the Greens would place a ban on new fossil fuel generation. Shaw said some of the companies the party consulted with in developing the policy did not believe the target was necessary or realistic. “Setting a goal for 100 per cent renewable electricity generation is bold, achievable and the right thing to do for our planet,” said Hughes. There were economic opportunities for the energy sector.

It is an inconvenient truth that the cheapest energy for keeping poor people warm is fossil fuel. The Green Party want to ban a cheap source of energy in order to replace it with expensive and often ineffective alternatives but don’t worry they will make up the cost out of our pockets.

A few past articles from Whaleoil explain why 100% ” green energy” is simply not feasible.

