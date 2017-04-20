Only the cool politicians get a Pepe the frog meme

First John Key was photoshopped with one.

Then Winston Peters was given one to sign and the MSM had a field day trying to call it a hate symbol.

Next up was Act leader David Seymour and the MSM said nothing.

Andrew Little was feeling left out but luckily some fresh young things at Labour knew just what to do.

Everyone knows that the cool politicians have memes and that memes are what won Trump the election so they put together a Labour meme factory on facebook called NZLPmemes

Here are a few samples of their work so far. I’ll let you decide if they are Pepe the frog quality or not.

The Green Party want to be cool too so they have also jumped onto the meme factory bandwagon.