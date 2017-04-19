Corrections and Amplifications

Over the long weekend I decided to put up a contribution that was somewhat different to the ones we normally receive. In the email, there were lots of capital letters, changes of font sizes and colours. I asked readers not to mock the author.

Would you believe, I received a complaint from the author?

HI GUYS, ITS A PITY YOU CHOSE TO DELETE THE SALIENT PART OUT OF THE ‘Jamaican Gleaner’ (2003) IN WHICH THE PAPER DEMONSTRATED HOW THE QUEEN HAD SET A PRECEDENT ABOUT NOT PAYING FOR ANCIENT “WRONGS” –A DECLARATION PRESUMABLY FEW NZers WOULD HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF?? WHICH MADE THE ‘REST’ SOUND LIKE IT HAD BEEN ASSEMBLED BY A BEFUDDLED ‘FUCKWIT’ (MAYBE IT WAS). CERTAINLY A LESSON IN HOW SOME OF THE ‘CLEVER’ PEOPLE IN THE MEDIA CAN SOMETIMES CHOOSE TO OBFUSCATE. —– MY MISTAKE, WHICH WONT BE REPEATED. NEVER-THE-LESS IT WONT STOP ME FROM RECOMMENDING THE GOOD (WHALE) OIL. Cheers

I will put my hand up to admit that I didn’t publish the remainder of the email which included a very difficult to copy/paste portion of a web site. I could never have foreseen that this would make the author believe that was a deliberate act on my part to make him look like a… as he said.

Whaleoil’s currency lies in people trusting that we don’t play silly games like that.

So, because of this: In for a penny, in for a pound. Here it is again, in full, but I had to clean it up a bit to get it to publish. The text, however, is now complete and unedited.

Just goes to show that no good deed goes unpunished.

– Pete

The QUEEN Rejects Century Old ‘’GRIEVANCE’’ Payment! [See Below] — Waitangi Treaty???

THE QUEEN— WITH PRESUMABLY THE BEST LEGAL COUNSEL IN INTERNATIONAL LAW!? — DISMISSES CENTURY OLD GRIEVANCES, RECOGNISING HOW IT WOULD ENCOURAGE INVENTIVE MODERN DAY CHARLATANS OUT OF THE WOOD WORK SMELLING – EVEN THE WHIFF – OF ‘’FREE’’ MONEY —– TRYING TO RECONCILE 150yr OLD LAWS WITH THE MYRIAD OF MODERN DAY INTERPRETATIONS AS NIGH ON IMPOSSIBLE! THE BRITISH FORESAW THIS SCENARIO [see below] —- WHY CAN’T WE??? [ALTHOUGH THE REQUEST TO BE REPATRIATED BACK TO THAT ‘’PEACEFUL’’ AFRICAN CONTINENT COULD POSSIBLY BE ARRANGED?] INTERESTINGLY THESE BLACK SLAVE DESCENDANTS DON’T BOTHER TO SUE THE BLACK TRIBES WHO ENSLAVED THEM, NOR THE THE ARAB SLAVE TRADERS WHO ON SOLD THEM? ( Easier to work [the wealthy], & wimpy white media into guilt trips, with– surprise — tax payers money??? ) SIMILARLY MAORI TRIBES, MASSACRED & TAKEN AS SLAVES BY MORE POWERFUL TRIBES, DON’T DEMAND COMPENSATION FROM THEIR PERSECUTORS e.g. THE DECIMATION OF THE (NOW RICH) SOUTH ISLAND TRIBES BY THOSE FROM THE NORTH, LET ALONE THE RAPE AND MURDER OF THE MORIORI! (eh Sir Mark-‘Tommy’-Solomon?) The British ADMIT TO SLAVERY!!!!! –But Still Dismiss Any (Modern Day) Responsibility! YET OUR ‘’Neville Chamberlains’’ PERPETUALLY PAY OUT, BUYING VOTES WITH OUR MONEY. Our ‘’Employees’’ Have Turned US Into Cash Cow SLAVES for ever! ‘’FULL & FINAL’’ —A TUI Advt.? (Not with ‘Whanau Ora’ waiting in the wings to continue the extortion!!???)

The Queen says ‘No’ to Rastas – But they plan appeal to United Nations

published: Wednesday | January 8, 2003

Howard Hamilton Q.C., Public Defender (left), yesterday reads Queen Elizabeth II’s letter rejecting the request by Jamaican Rastafarians for compensation for repatriation to Africa. He was at his office in Kingston. Rastafarians Ras Robert Cover (second left), Ras Sterling and Clinel Ras Lion Robinson (right) listen to the disappointing news. – Junior Dowie/Staff Photographer/Jamaican Gleaner

QUEEN ELIZABETH II has rejected a claim from Jamaican Rastafarians for compensation for slavery , and repatriation to Africa??

In a letter dated January 2, 2003 and sent to the Rastafarian Brethren of Jamaica in care of Howard Hamilton,Q.C., the Public Defender, the Queen, through Kay Brock, her assistant private secretary, said that although the slave trade was barbaric and uncivilised, it was not considered a crime against humanity at the time the United Kingdom government condoned it.

She said, however, that the UK Government “is looking at ways to commemorate all victims of the slave trade.”

“A body of independent experts is advising the Home Secretary on the most appropriate form of UK slavery commemoration; the aim is to express the profound regret we feel about slavery while looking positively to the future,” the letter said.

It continued: “Under the statute of the International Criminal Court, acts of enslavement committed today… do constitute a crime against humanity. But the historic slave tradewas not a crime against humanity or contrary to international law at the timewhen the UK government condoned it.

“It is a fundamental principle of international law( !!) that events have to be judged against the law as it stood at the time when they occurred. We regret and condemn the inequities of the slave trade, but these shameful activities belong to the past. Governments today cannot accept responsibility for what happened over 150 years ago.” (SAYS–The QUEEN!!!)

[The Socialists Dumped NZ Appeals To The British Privy Council.– Maybe The Reason– So As To Retain The Maori Vote ???]

The Rastafarians who had submitted to the Queen during her three-day visit to Jamaica last year, queries about being repatriated to Africa and compensation for slavery , were quite disappointed when presented with the news at the Public Defender’s office in Kingston yesterday.

Ras Robert Cover said that they would now bring the matter to the wider Rastafarian community to see what action they would take. This includes appealing to the United Nations and other international organisations for help in dealing with the “debt”.

Clinel ‘Ras Lion’ Robinson said they would still seek monetary compensation for repatriation, as “slavery is a crime against humanity.”

“We’ll take it to the larger communities, to the people, to the Government,” he said. “Slavery breeds poverty and the poverty we’re in right now was derived from slavery. They inherited the benefits while we suffered; it’s fair enough that we get recompense that our kids don’t suffer this poverty.”

Mr. Hamilton said he saw as positive the move by Britain to condemn the slave trade from the highest possible source, but said it was not sufficient for them to pass it off because it didn’t happen in their time.

“The letter indicates that it was not a wrong committed by the current government , but they admit wrong,” he said. “But a remedy must be found. We may not be able to identify the remedy today but this letter may prove to be a powerful weapon in the quest to identify this weapon.”

The Rastafarians are from the Nyahbinghi and Bobo Ashanti houses and had made queries through the mediation of Mr. Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton had said that while some were sceptical about the success of the Rastafarians request, other nations had won compensation for atrocities committed against them.

Rastas angry at Queens refusal of “Free Money” (Jamaica)

http://old.jamaica-gleaner.com/gleaner/20030209/letters/letters3.html click on letter

PM. Cameron 2015 – “We will ‘pour’ aid money into Jamaica” (but no pay outs—despite the “other peoples money grows on trees”—Socialist Guardian!)

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2015/sep/30/jamaica-should-move-on-from-painful-legacy-of-slavery-says-cameron

“1969 Vienna Convention on Treaties” – Waitangi??? How Treaties can be nullified—unlikely to happen here, we ‘Bovines’ seem to enjoy being ‘milked’?– A taboo topic for the sickly white MSM! (“Racist”?)

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10780655Interesting?! But buried by the spineless media eunuchs. SO MUCH FOR ANY “SACRED” TREATY?!

Labour, fearing the losing of ‘their’ Maori seats as ‘dilution’ gathered speed– in the 70’s — removed the Maori 51% bloodline required for ‘’special privileges’’