Cry baby of the Week: Angie McIntyre

Families living in the middle of nowhere – far from the reach of the World Wide Web – are worried about the future of home schooling in isolated areas as the Correspondence School shifts to online learning. However, the school says internet learning benefits pupils and it can still send out printed class material in exceptional circumstances. Angela McIntyre lives in Ohingaiti, inland from Bulls, and her year 9 daughter learns through The Correspondence School.

Angela is upset.

So Angela proposes she doesn’t have the ability to educate her child due to the lack of Internet access.

I note Ohingaiti is right next to State Highway 1, and I know that Spark and Vodafone generally try to cover most of that road.

According to the White pages, they have a landline.

And here is the road

Please note the river.

Here’s the Spark coverage map – with coverage disabled.

And here it is again with coverage overlaid

So Ange has both a landline and cell phone coverage. It may not be the flashest and fastest of either choices, but a small repeater on top of a local high point on their own property and they can have 3G Internet to teach their 9 year old.

I thought New Zealand country-folk were the No-8 wire “can-do” types. Not the “world owes me a living” entitled whiners.

If Ange and Alex want Internet for their kid, they can have it.

– Stuff