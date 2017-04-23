The flare up over Labour’s organisation for this year’s election is an indication of how fierce battle is likely to be for the seat Harawira held, and then lost, after hooking the Mana Party up with German entrepreneur Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party.

Davis does not have a backup slot on the Labour list this election so has to win the electorate to stay in Parliament – and Harawira is highly likely to rely on winning it to return.

The Herald asked Harawira if the link up with Dotcom had provided any lessons when it comes to accepting help from foreigners.

He had a one-word response: “Don’t.”