Hone Harawira is against the Labour Party accepting campaign help from Americans. He has said that he thinks the Party is “really dumb” to bring in dozens of United States’ Democrats who have said they want to help with Labour’s election campaign.

He is quite right of course as the best foreigners to help with a political campaign are not Americans offering their time and political expertise but Germans with no political expertise but plenty of money. That way even if you lose you still win.

The flare up over Labour’s organisation for this year’s election is an indication of how fierce battle is likely to be for the seat Harawira held, and then lost, after hooking the Mana Party up with German entrepreneur Kim Dotcom’s Internet Party. Davis took the seat off Harawira after support for the Mana Party leader plummeted as voters turned off Dotcom in the final weeks of the election. Davis does not have a backup slot on the Labour list this election so has to win the electorate to stay in Parliament – and Harawira is highly likely to rely on winning it to return. The Herald asked Harawira if the link up with Dotcom had provided any lessons when it comes to accepting help from foreigners. He had a one-word response: “Don’t.”

From what I understand it is to target voter areas where Labour is struggling to get attention.” Harawira said that was likely to be the Maori vote and it showed “Andrew Little doesn’t think he’s got the Maori volunteer base to get the job done”. “To bring Americans in seems weird, disconnected and surreal. To do what? Tell Maori how to vote?” Davis – who wasn’t involved in arranging off-shore support and was unaware of it – said Harawira had hooked up with Dotcom last election in a deal which allowed access to the tycoon’s wealth to fund a joint campaign. “If he’s going to get millions from a foreigner and he’s complaining about people coming to help, that’s just total hypocrisy.”