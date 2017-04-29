Desley Simpson Beating Away About ATEED

Nominally right wing councillor for Orakei Desley “Dominator” Simpson is still out there flogging Phil Goff’s pillow tax.

Following on from her superb video promoting her credentials as a member of Goff’s “Cabinet” Cr Simpson thrashes out the issues in a Herald op-ed that looks suspiciously like it has been written by someone with a sense of humour in Goff’s office. Why else would the headline include the word “Beating”?

As industry, commentators and the public debate who should pay the bill for promoting Auckland’s visitor economy, the question has become “Do we even need an Ateed?” I have spent time looking at why the agency exists, what it does, and – most importantly – what benefit it delivers to Auckland and its ratepayers. It’s become clear to me that regional economic growth is a complex dynamic. Every major international city has some form of tourism promotion and economic development agency. Cities compete in a demanding global environment. It’s cheaper and easier than ever before to visit different destinations, and for investors, skilled migrants, students and companies to cross borders. Is this true? What would happen if we closed ATEED for a year and see what happened? Which brings me back to “do we need an Ateed?” I say yes. But more importantly, should it be funded by the residential ratepayer?’ I say no.

Yes we know that Cr Simpson. We all remember your video where you look uncomfortable about promoting another tax.

