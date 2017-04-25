Disrespectful scumbags called out by a 12 year old

And they call themselves “peace” activists…the only reason they are able to mount protests is because someone else sacrificed their life and gave up years of their lives so weasels can squeak…

Anzac Day commemorations took an ugly turn in Wellington this morning, with a father and son unhappy at protesters at the dawn service.

Newshub was interviewing activists from Peace Action Wellington, when the on-camera interview was interrupted by NZ First chief of staff David Broome, and his 12-year-old son.

The son was quick to let the activists know he disapproved.

“Do it tomorrow, do it the day before, do it any day but today it is wrong, wrong, wrong,” the boy said.

“You are so inappropriate, I just cannot believe this.”

Mr Broome also told the protesters that their actions were inappropriate, and left a sour taste.

Peace activist Laura Drew was one of the people holding up an anti-war banner at the citizen’s wreath-laying ceremony in Wellington.

Drew told the Herald the group would be laying a white wreath to remember the six civilians killed in Afghanistan in 2010, allegedly by the New Zealand SAS.

“We’re just trying to, I guess, draw attention to the fact that it’s civilians who are overwhelmingly the casualties of war, and remembering them, too, is an important part of the way we remember our history,” Drew said.

“We can’t just talk about honour and glory and not acknowledge that there’s tragedy and there’s a lot of wrong that is done as well.”