They don’t pay road user charges and now they are stealing your carparks in Wellington

No, not road maggots…but another kind of road bludger…electric vehicle owners.

Their cloud of smug just engulfed Wellington.

Up to 100 car parking spaces in Wellington could be converted for the exclusive use of car-sharing and electric vehicles before the end of next year.

Wellington City Council is planning to convert about 30 CBD spaces and 70 in the suburbs, and has already picked out 37 bays, including some in central city streets, including Brandon St and Stout St, which have the highest use.

The move is part of the council’s plan to improve the greenhouse emissions of the city, and its costs will be shared by private sector partners.

Of the 37 parking spaces, 21 will be allocated for electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing, 10 for medium-speed EV chargers, three for fast EV charging, and three for traditional car-sharing.

Each bay will have time restrictions. For fast-charging stations, it will be 30 or 60 minutes, and medium-charging spaces will be available for 120 minutes.

A council spokeswoman said it would not incur any specific costs for car-sharing, and would commit up to $50,000 for the medium-charger costs and $50,000 for the fast ones.

The private partners would provide an additional $175,000, and pay all operational and management costs.

The council would pay for the painting of the car parks, and incur short-term parking revenue losses while demand for the spaces grew.