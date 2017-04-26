Don’t you want to buy a forest?

Remember Awaroa Beach in Abel Tasman National park? This is similar, not the same.

A crowdfunding campaign to buy 112ha of native forest in the south Hokianga’s Wekaweka Valley is not the runaway success a similar scheme was to buy 8ha adjoining the Abel Tasman National Park.

The price of saving the block of native forest near the world-famous Waipoua kauri forest is only $185,000 – a far cry from the $2.3 million given by the public last year to buy Awaroa Beach in the Abel Tasman park.

In Northland, with less than two weeks to go before its crowdfunding campaign closes, the Native Forest Restoration Trust has only been pledged $18,620 to date, well below the target of $120,000.

The trust is urgently appealing for public help to seal the deal on what it calls an amazing opportunity to turn the last remaining fragment of internationally significant indigenous forest in the Wekaweka Valley into a fully protected reserve.

In February, trust manager Sandy Crichton said the owners had agreed on a “special price” of $185,000 to the trust, on the understanding the sale would be completed quickly.

“Opportunities to purchase areas of such ecological significance don’t come up that often,” Crichton said.

“When they do it’s imperative to act swiftly, and we’re asking for the public’s help to do so here.”