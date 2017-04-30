Drill baby, drill!

Trump knows that letting natural resources sit in the ground is economic idiocy.

The “America-First Offshore Energy Strategy” will make millions of acres of federal waters eligible for oil and gas leasing, just four months after President Barack Obama withdrew these areas from possible development. In late December, Obama used a little-known provision in the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to bar energy exploration in large portions of the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, and a string of canyons in the Atlantic stretching from Massachusetts to Virginia.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that aims to expand offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, as well as assess whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in the Pacific and Atlantic.

The real-world historic data on oil exploration turning into ecological disasters is remarkably favourable. Apart from Deep Horizon, which was an accident waiting to happen, properly run platforms have barely any impact on the environment.

Industry officials hailed the new directive as an important corrective to Obama’s overly restrictive approach to energy policy.

“We are pleased to see this administration prioritising responsible US energy development and recognising the benefits it will bring to American consumers and businesses,” said American Petroleum Institute CEO Jack Gerard in a statement. “Developing our abundant offshore energy resources is a critical part of a robust, forward-looking energy policy that will secure our nation’s energy future and strengthen the US energy renaissance.

But in a sign of how the oil and gas industry’s economic interests may still be at odds with federal policy, Gerard said, “We must particularly look to and embrace the future development of domestic sources of oil and natural gas in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.” Administration officials, however, said that the order does not require leasing in the eastern Gulf, which many Floridians oppose.

Randall Luthi, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, said the US is the only country in the Atlantic Basin that closes off “94 per cent of its Outer Continental Shelf” to exploration.

“I’m quite optimistic” about future development, Luthi said. “The Arctic still holds a lot of promise.”

Officials in Alaska embrace the idea of expanded offshore drilling, while many in the Southeast – including some prominent Republicans in South Carolina and North Carolina – oppose it. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., applauded the order, saying in a statement, “State governments have been eager to explore offshore, but the Obama administration blocked them from allowing it. Harnessing our nation’s energy resources creates jobs and gives us leverage on the foreign stage. President Trump gets this.”

In addition to reviewing what drilling can take place off Alaska and the East Coast, the new directive charges Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to halt the expansion of any new marine sanctuaries and review the designations of any marine national monument established or expanded in the last decade. That includes Hawaii’s Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, which Obama quadrupled in size last year, and the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts off Massachusetts.

According to a White House fact sheet, no national marine sanctuary can be designated or expanded “unless the sanctuary designation or expansion proposal includes a timely, full accounting from the Department of Interior of any energy or mineral resource potential within the designated area and the potential impact the proposed designation or expansion will have on the development of those resources.”