Face of the Day

You can’t put lipstick on a pig, but sunglasses on a possum may just win you a prize.

A Manawatu hunter has come up with a rustic way to celebrate Easter and support his local school, with a rabbit hunt and best-dressed possum contest.

This Easter Richard Pedley roped in family, friends, and the school community from Bainesse, near Palmerston North, for the first Bainesse Bunny Buster hunt, to help raise money for a new school bus.

“The school needs a new bus. We’re a farming community and I’m actively interested in hunting, I always like a competition, so I thought I’d combine the two and make it a family event,” Pedley said.

To include children, he ran a best dressed possum competition.

“You can come by your possum anyhow, as long as it’s in recognisable condition. I guess roadkill counts, but it has to be recognisable.”