Face of the Day

He’s turning his back on Foreign Affairs in mere weeks, yet he’s spent more time outside the country representing New Zealand since kicking Israel in the guts than is actually necessary. He’s off to talk about North Korea next. I wish we could staple a note to his lapel saying “Please accept our apologies and ignore everything this man says. He’s neither our representative nor a particularly good use of your time. Just smile and walk away.”

North Korea is likely to be on the agenda as Foreign Minister Murray McCully meets with senior US military officials in Hawaii this week.

McCully is scheduled to meet with US Pacific Command Harry B Harris in Honolulu, and he is expected to discuss security issues in the Korean Peninsula.

Tensions are high in the region. North Korea has been escalating its weapons programme and the Trump Administration has warned its patience with the country is running out.

During a visit to the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea this week, US Vice President Mike Pence warned Pyongyang not to test America’s resolve and military power.