Face of the Day

Outgoing Education Minister Hekia Parata says a push for schools to cover all civic and social responsibilities needs to be resisted – saying families and society must step up. Parata highlighted the issue during an exit interview with the Herald before she steps down from the role on May 1, with Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye expected to take over. “We should demand a lot from our education system because we have a quality one. But we shouldn’t demand everything,” Parata said. “Financial literacy, sex education, bullying – any number of issues – whenever they emerge in the public domain the first response is, ‘This should be taught by schools’. I think there needs to be a much fairer shared responsibility here between parents, family, whanau. “Schools are there to deliver an education. They are not there to take over all the roles and responsibilities of families or society. The more there is balance in those expectations the more the schools can have the space to be the best that it can be.”

It was a video where Ben Shapiro was answering questions that made this clear to me. The left are trying to destroy the family and put government in its place. While the right want the government to butt out and leave these things to the family.

We need a concept very much like Free Speech that signifies our basic human needs to operate as family and community. Every time there is a move to erode this it should be resisted at all levels.

Children should be fed by parents. Children should be clothed by parents. Children should get their values from the family. Children should get their sex education from their parents.

Because if we don’t, we will end up with a society where women feel it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with free tampons.

Oh wait…

– NZ Herald