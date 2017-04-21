Face of the Day

A New York Times report states that Bill O’Reilly, Fox News and parent company 21st Century Fox issued five payouts to women totaling about $13 million in exchange for them to not pursue legal action against the conservative commentator. The women, who either worked for O’Reilly or appeared on his show, accused him of “a wide range of behavior,” according to the report, including “verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O’Reilly was masturbating.

I hardly can claim this to be a scientific fact, but my personal observation is that lefties tend to get caught with their hands in the till while righties get caught with their hands on people’s whatsits.

Tuku Morgan and Phillip Field were in it for the money. Graham Capill and Colin Craig had nothing to do with money.

Perhaps there is some political/pundit hierarchy of needs. First you try to steal money from the union fund, or the taxpayer or by abusing foreign workers. But once you have enough money, you no longer stick to the relationships you can find around you at home, and you see which lives you can stuff up forever with the kinds of behaviour that requires large payments that is then expected to be followed by silence. (It never is).

Abuse of power is ugly in all its forms. Bill O’Reilly could not in good faith sit there and rail against other people’s shortcomings when he had one where both he and his employer were paying hush money to people to keep them out of court.

– Variety