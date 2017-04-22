Face of the Day

David Seymour isn’t expecting much support in Invercargil, having labelled it as a place that lacks any vibrancy. In the end, this is just a very odd story.

On the TripAdvisor website, the bar ranked second for “nightlife” in Invercargill is Bunker Bar, in Kelvin St. The “bar” is in the backyard of a house.

First on the TripAdvisor list is The Vinyl bar.

Seymour said Bunker Bar appeared to be viewed by the public as a competitor to other bars.

“How many cities are there where the second best place to drink is at a student flat?”

Bunker Bar’s only review describes the bar as “one part hipster, one part bogan”.

The review says the bar is “hidden on the edge of the CBD, mashed between a car yard and a below-average bakery”.

The bar has a public Facebook page followed by about 100.

Bunker Bar representatives declined to speak about their bar, but said they did not sell alcohol.

Invercargill Licensing Trust general manager Greg Mulvey said the bar had nothing to do with the ILT.

“In Dunedin, there’s lots of places like that around south Dunedin, these types of bloke garages, and if there’s one in Invercargill then I am not worried.

“If there’s a problem it’s a matter for the authorities.”

Alcohol Harm Reduction officer Sergeant John Harris, who oversees liquor licensing for Southland, said he was contacted about the Bunker Bar on Friday morning by a licensing investigator.

“It’s a concern to police, if it exists, and yes we would investigate,” Harris said.

“We would have to be satisfied that they’re not selling alcohol.”