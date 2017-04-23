Face of the Day

Say hi to Pauline Goodwin.

An Auckland woman could face eviction after filling her state house with people she says would otherwise be homeless. Pauline Goodwin lives in a two-bedroom house in Papakura and has breached Housing New Zealand rules by allowing nine others to stay there. The extra people are family and friends of Goodwin, and some of them are children.

Pauline doesn’t like rules.

Footage from TVNZ shows Goodwin’s house packed with mattresses, with a pre-school age boy playing on a tricycle in the driveway. Goodwin herself has been sleeping in the carport to accommodate her guests. Housing New Zealand’s chief operating officer Paul Commons said the agency was informed of Goodwin’s situation on March 31. He said it was “not safe or healthy or appropriate” for the extra people to be living with her. “Her tenancy has also been the subject of numerous issues for ongoing intimidating and offensive behaviour and breaches of the peace,” he said. “There have also been noise complaints, two dogs for which permission was not sought, and now overcrowding. “Ms Goodwin has been advised she is in breach of her tenancy agreement and needs to urgently address these issues.” Goodwin’s tenancy agreements allows only one extra person to live in the house with her. Regional commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development Eru Lyndon described the situation as “complex”.

Complex? It’s rather simple. Pauline was making good money charging her friends to stay in her home. It wouldn’t surprise me if she was making more than she has to pay to HNZ in the first place.

Stick her in a motel. That’s where all the other people that have been kicked out of HNZ properties end up.

– One News via Stuff