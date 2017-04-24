Face of the Day

No matter how much it tries, the business of boxing just never manages to make it far above corruption and farce. Our own contribution came in yesterday.

Joseph Parker’s WBO heavyweight title fight against Hughie Fury is off after the Englishman pulled out claiming injury less than two weeks out from the event in Auckland. Parker was due to fight Fury in a mandatory defence of his WBO world heavyweight title on May 6 but Stuff revealed doubts about the fight last week. World Boxing Organisation (WBO) president Paco Valcarel said in a tweet on Sunday the fight was now off and “the problem lies within the Fury camp”.

I’m not a doctor, but if Fury is in the same shape as he was in when the above photo was taken, then I don’t think he’s on a very healthy fitness regime.

Asked about the nature of Fury’s injury, Higgins said: “I know exactly what it is; their moral compass has broken in half – a nasty fracture of the moral compass. It’s not just Hughie, the whole camp has. “That’s boxing. Sometimes this sort of thing goes on. They didn’t appear to want to come to New Zealand.” Higgins is yet to speak to anyone from the Fury camp. “I don’t think I’ll bother.” Peter Fury, Hughie’s father and trainer, told World Boxing News website he hoped the fight would go ahead at a later date. “We will be releasing details of the postponement in an announcement shortly,” Fury told WBN. “However, we are looking to put the fight back on in New Zealand as fast as possible.” But Higgins ruled out postponement, saying Duco had authorisation to push on with alternative plans.

Duco’s attempts to have another fight in New Zealand has not benefited anyone. It’s quite likely we’ll not see Parker fight in New Zealand again. And for his sake, that’s just as well.

– Stuff