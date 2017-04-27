Face of the Day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Whaleoil Staff on April 27, 2017 at 6:30am

Dame Valerie Adams.  Awesome.  Not just rowers, hockey players and rugby players then.

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams is now officially Dame Valerie.

She was formally invested as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House

 

