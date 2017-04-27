Face of the Day

Dame Valerie Adams. Awesome. Not just rowers, hockey players and rugby players then.
Two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams is now officially Dame Valerie.
She was formally invested as a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit at Government House
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.