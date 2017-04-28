Face of the Day

Kumara Bill had a choice. Either stand with Winston against NZ Herald journalist that were caught creating fake news, or…

Winston Peters attacking two Herald reporters as “Asian immigrants” is typical behaviour designed to get attention, Prime Minister Bill English says.

Speaking to reporters today, English was asked if he would call Peters’ comments racist.

“I think that’s the reaction he is looking for, frankly. So I’m not going to say it,” English said. “It is pretty predictable really isn’t it, but it’s not getting at the substance of the issue which is we have a growing economy and we need skills, including from overseas.”

Labour leader Andrew Little condemned Peters, saying the comments were “out of order”.

New Zealanders would form their own judgement about what Peters said, but the immigration figures that angered the New Zealand First leader “speak for themselves”, Little said.

Despite being critical of Peters, both English and Little didn’t rule out going into Government with New Zealand First, with English saying “we will let the voters sort out just what coalition partners any party would have to work with”.