Face of the Day

Turns out that the Greep party was the real Maori party all along
“We take our role as a voice for MÄori very seriously. We’re getting out and listening to MÄori communities who have borne the brunt of National’s nine years of failures in housing, water quality, and the economy,” said Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei.
“We will be visiting key centres across the country to meet with hapÅ«, iwi, and MÄori organisations to understand their issues and put forward the Green vision for Aotearoa and how we will deliver for MÄori in government.
“The Greens are a modern and principled choice for MÄori voters; we have a consistent track record of supporting MÄori aspirations and Te Tiriti justice in Parliament, and we will have the influence to deliver at the heart of the next progressive government.
“A third of the Green MPs are MÄori, our strongest MÄori caucus ever. Over the last two elections our party vote in the MÄori electorates more than tripled and in 2017 we are going to stand the most MÄori candidates in our history.
“In February, we announced our support for universal te reo MÄori in schools and committed to creating a comprehensive plan to achieve it. We were thrilled with the widespread public support we received.
“As we undertake the MÄori caucus tour, we are also kicking off our engagement with the education sector and te reo MÄori revitalisation experts to create a plan that will ensure every Kiwi kid will learn te reo MÄori from primary school onwards.
“I’m really proud that more and more of our people see that the Greens are leading on the important issues for MÄori and represent the next generation of progressive MÄori leadership in Parliament”, said Mrs Turei.
They have more Maori MPs than the Maori party and a higher proportion of Maori MPs than any other party. Perhaps Maori should vote Green instead of Labour party or Maori party.
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.