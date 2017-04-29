Face of the Day

Turns out that the Greep party was the real Maori party all along

“We take our role as a voice for MÄori very seriously. We’re getting out and listening to MÄori communities who have borne the brunt of National’s nine years of failures in housing, water quality, and the economy,” said Green Party Co-leader Metiria Turei.

“We will be visiting key centres across the country to meet with hapÅ«, iwi, and MÄori organisations to understand their issues and put forward the Green vision for Aotearoa and how we will deliver for MÄori in government.

“The Greens are a modern and principled choice for MÄori voters; we have a consistent track record of supporting MÄori aspirations and Te Tiriti justice in Parliament, and we will have the influence to deliver at the heart of the next progressive government.

“A third of the Green MPs are MÄori, our strongest MÄori caucus ever. Over the last two elections our party vote in the MÄori electorates more than tripled and in 2017 we are going to stand the most MÄori candidates in our history.

“In February, we announced our support for universal te reo MÄori in schools and committed to creating a comprehensive plan to achieve it. We were thrilled with the widespread public support we received.

“As we undertake the MÄori caucus tour, we are also kicking off our engagement with the education sector and te reo MÄori revitalisation experts to create a plan that will ensure every Kiwi kid will learn te reo MÄori from primary school onwards.

“I’m really proud that more and more of our people see that the Greens are leading on the important issues for MÄori and represent the next generation of progressive MÄori leadership in Parliament”, said Mrs Turei.