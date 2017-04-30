Face of the Day

US President Donald Trump have told gun owners that they have a “true friend in the White House” as he addressed a National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in Atlanta.
“To the NRA I can proudly say I will never, ever let you down,” he said on Friday, pledging also never to “infringe” on the right of people to keep and bear arms.
“Freedom is not a gift from government. Freedom is a gift from God,” he told the powerful lobbying group.
Trump, speaking on the 99th day of his presidency, said he was proud to be the first sitting president to address a major NRA forum since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
He thanked the organisation for backing him in May last year, the earliest it has ever endorsed a presidential nominee.
“You came through for me, and I am going to come through for you,” Trump said.
There is a lesson there for New Zealand politicians. Trying to implement gun control on law abiding citizens brings a lot of people that are not necessarily voting as one bloc together.
Recent noises by the police to further take guns from legal firearms owners is causing political reaction. If NRA-like third party campaigns are going to come to New Zealand, predicting election results will become a whole new science.
Stuffing around Kiwi firearms owners will polarise a huge constituency.
– Al Jazeera
