Fake news and French elections

So called ‘Twitter bots’ that masquerade as real people and spread fake news and propaganda on social media have been detected in action in France in the lead-up to this weekend’s presidential election. However, French voters are sharing much better quality information online than what many US voters shared in last year’s presidential election, according to an analysis released on Saturday by a group of experts from Oxford University. The Computational Propaganda project at the Oxford Internet Institute said they have not yet seen ‘bot’ activity in France at the levels they recorded during the last days of last year’s American presidential election, when just as much ‘junk news’ was being shared online as genuine, professional news.

If you get your news from unknown sources on Twitter and Facebook, you will believe anything. But that doesn’t mean it can’t skew an election.

During the US election a lot of the fake news was injected into Twitter by ‘bots’ – automated accounts that masquerade as real people and try to create trends by flooding the feed with their own hashtags. The number of ‘high frequency’ bots in action in France in mid-March was “pretty low” compared with the US election or the Brexit referendum, Ms Bradshaw said. They found that about 11.4 per cent of the traffic about Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon was driven by automated accounts, compared with 8.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively for poll favourites Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. They also saw the level of automation was increasing over time. During their March snapshot, the team found about 47 per cent of the links being shared in political conversations on Twitter in France were to professional news content, from both big and small outlets, that respected journalistic values such as fact checking and separating news from commentary. A further 16 per cent were to professional political content, such as candidates’ websites. But 20 per cent fell in the ‘other’ category, of which a fifth was ‘junk news’ – propaganda, conspiracy theories and deliberately false reporting. “It seeks to persuade readers about the moral virtues or failings of organisations, causes or people… and uses attention-grabbing techniques, lots of pictures, moving images, excessive capitalisation, ad hominem attacks, emotionally charged words and pictures, unsafe generalisations and other logical fallacies,” the report said.

In other words… standard fare for Twitter and Facebook. Real people or not.

It ignores the fact that media, politicians and campaigns have been lying out of their backsides since Adam was a boy. Just because it’s now automated and anyone can join in, politicians, media and campaigns are now pretending it’s the most terrible thing.

What they are really frustrated about is loss of control. The Internet allows for all of these people and their money to be side-lined. So that makes it bad.

