Female Genital Mutilation: The laws and the lies

Female genital mutilation has been illegal in New Zealand since January 1996.The amendment to The Crimes Act (section 204A) 1961 states that it is illegal law to perform “any medical or surgical procedure or mutilation of the vagina or clitoris of any person” for reasons of “culture, religion, custom or practice”.

This means it is against the law to: circumcise a woman, girl or female baby

remove or cut out any part of the female genital area

stitch up the female genital area

cut the clitoris or part of the clitoris

damage the female genital area in other ways It is against the law to perform FGM even if the woman or girl wants it to be done.

It is also illegal in New Zealand to send a child overseas to be mutilated.

…the law states that it is illegal to:

send or make any arrangement for a child to be sent out of New Zealand for FGM to be performed

assist or encourage any person in New Zealand to perform FGM on a New Zealand citizen or resident outside New Zealand

convince or encourage any other New Zealand citizen or resident to go outside New Zealand to have FGM performed.

If someone is responsible for FGM being done to a child the consequences according to New Zealand law is that they may be imprisoned for up to seven years. The punishment occurs whether the person performs the procedure, helps, or gets someone else to perform FGM.

Laws against FGM are not enough. Not one person has ever been prosecuted in New Zealand for the crime and in America, despite significant numbers of American girls being mutilated for many years they are only this year prosecuting their first case.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, charged with performing genital mutilation on young girls in Detroit, will be in federal court for a pre-trial hearing Thursday.

Last week, the two owners of the medical clinic Dr. Nagarwala used to allegedly inflict the mutilations were also charged—the first three people to be prosecuted under a law that has been in place since 1996.

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is well understood to be taking place within the United States as well as performed on American girls overseas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 513,000 women and girls in the U.S. are at risk of or have undergone FGM. Incredibly FGM is not outlawed in every state in America. Twenty-six states have yet to outlaw FGM, making the job of law enforcement and prosecutors so much harder. Families determined to cut their daughters can cross state lines to avoid harsher penalties. Two of the 7-year-old girls allegedly mutilated by Nagarwala in February were brought by their families from Minnesota, where a prosecution can lead to life imprisonment, to Michigan—a state with no specific FGM protections. Anti-FGM campaigner and victim of FGM Ayaan Hirsi Ali says that laws are not enough to stamp out FGM. Frontline service workers—the police, teachers, child protection, social services, and health-care workers—are often uncomfortable broaching the subject, worried about appearing culturally insensitive. This is why my organization, the AHA Foundation, has developed training for professionals on how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of FGM, and how to broach the topic in a culturally respectful manner. To end the practice of FGM it is important to address the deeply ingrained cultural beliefs that perpetuate the practice of FGM. Education and outreach programs in communities can make a difference. These programs teach women, girls, and, importantly, men, about the health risks and emotional trauma caused by the practice as well as the criminal penalties for inflicting FGM on a minor. Mis-information is also a concern as even the New Zealand FGM website that was designed to provide information for health and child protection professionals appears to say that FGM has nothing to do with Islam. One commonly held misconception about FGM is that it is prescribed within the Islamic religion. Whilst it is practised by many Muslim communities in the genuine belief that it is demanded by Islam, there is no sustainable evidence to suggest that it is an Islamic religious requirement. The Koran does however encourage women’s chastity and modesty as important virtues, and various religious leaders have used this and interpretations of the Hadiths to support FGM. -fgm.co.nz The core of their statement seems to be that it is not explicitly stated in the Koran itself and it dismisses the relevance of all the other religious books such as the hadiths that are commonly used in Mosques and Islamic schools to teach Islam and to justify Sharia law. The idea that FGM is not prescribed by the religion of Islam is thoroughly debunked with hard evidence in the below video. The discussion of FGM starts 35 seconds into the video.