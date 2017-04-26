Finlayson wanted the job

Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has one important attribute that most foreign affairs mandarins lack. He gets the Donald Trump phenomenon. This is an important attribute for NZ’s chief diplomat, who takes on the foreign affairs portfolio at a time when the Trump-led United States has switched to a hawkish (if demonstrative) approach by bombing Syria and Afghanistan and is ramping up the rhetoric on North Korea. It comes also as the US Administration prepares to lay out more detail over the upcoming tax reforms that will underline just how protectionist it will be in practice. Many Kiwis – including those in the political classes – are scandalised that the United States has elected the (at times) boorish Trump as its President. But Brownlee is a pragmatist. During an informal discussion during a BusinessNZ function earlier this year – when the Trump phenomenon was a major talking point for those who justifiably worry that it heralds a new age of protectionism – the then Defence Minister ran against the current by suggesting that the US President had a point when he questioned the loss of American jobs that followed the offshoring of US manufacturing.

A pragmatist may sound good, but McCully was a pragmatist that decided to screw over Israel instead of sticking to the script.

His predecessor Murray McCully has already gone to Washington and met Rex Tillerson at the counter-Isis (Islamic State) talks hosted by the Secretary of State earlier this year. Trade Minister Todd McClay – who has been waiting for Robert Lighthizer to be confirmed as the US Trade Representative – is understood to be lined up for one of the first bilaterals with the USTR (assuming a waiver is awarded and he is finally confirmed by the US Senate). This positioning for New Zealand is the result of good staff work by Mfat HQ and the Washington embassy. All want to avoid any repeat of the Muslim travel ban fiasco where prospective NZ travellers to the US could not get clarity for some days on just who was covered. That issue has settled down. But the relationship will continue to be marked with volatility for some time to come.

I take no confidence from the fact that we are having shaky relations with the United States and rock solid ones with Islamic despots in the Middle East. And blaming it on Trump is just using the man as a whipping boy.

Finlayson wanted the job but MFAT lobbied hard and called in favours to have Brownlee.

Finalyson wasn’t wanted by the bureaucrats for two reasons

1. Gay: would harm trade with Muslim countries

2. Pro-Israel: would harm trade with Muslim countries

So we ended up with Big Gerry. The “pragmatist”.

– Fran O’Sullivan, NZ Herald