Four headline acts for $15 in a Dunedin pub. Of course it was real

Four stadium-packing United States rock bands playing in a Dunedin bar for $15 may sound too good to be true. That’s because it was. Despite advertisements for the March show at Dunedin’s Re:Fuel Bar clearly stating the bands were tribute acts, one woman thought she was getting the deal of a lifetime. She promptly bought her partner – an N. McLean – a ticket. The show featured bands paying homage to Rage Against the Machine, Alice in Chains, KoRn and Deftones and there was another sell-out show in Christchurch the following day.

So, you laugh it off. Don’t you?

McLean realised what had happened but was so outraged on behalf of his partner that he complained to the Advertising Standards Authority. “If it slipped past her then it wasn’t good enough, just because I was able to read it in a way more accurate to reality,” he wrote. McLean said the Facebook advertisement contained “outright lies” but was keen to stress he was not the one who had been duped. “My claim that the disclosure is not adequate comes from the way the concert was explained to me, not by my own interpretation of the advert,” he said. The authority chairman took only five sentences to dismiss the complaint, noting the word “tribute” was plainly used. “There was a clear indication that the bands were not appearing in person, for example ‘Deftones by Tone-def’ and ‘KoRn by KRON’,” the chairman said. “The bands in question are well-known American rock or metal bands and it would have been reasonable to expect that the entrance fee for such a concert would be more than the advertised price of $15.” Re:Fuel Bar manager Scott Muir was astonished by McLean’s grievance when alerted to the judgement by the Otago Daily Times. “Wow,” he said. “That’s crazy.” There was no way any reasonable person could have misinterpreted the advertising, he reckoned.

And there you have another example of the Streisand Effect.

N. McLean is lucky I couldn’t find his Facebook page for more mirth and muckraking, but then I didn’t try too hard.

– ODT via NZ Herald