Goff focused on pillow tax

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is running the line that the pillow tax is necessary despite a lot of sensible opposition. Unfortunately that sensible opposition does not come from the centre right, who Goff is using as his cheerleaders.

Here is Desley Simpson, who should be the most right wing of right wing councillors advocating for Goff’s new tax.

Who would have thought the missus of the National party president would advocate for more taxes.

Word from inside council is that there is another councillor representing a right wing ward, Bill Cashmore, who is twisting arms on Goff’s behalf to get the pillow tax through.

These two should remember their political heritage otherwise they run the risk of being labelled as the ratbags they are currently behaving like.