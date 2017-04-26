Good on ya mate

What an awesome story for a soldier’s last ANZAC parade:

Francis Toko had always planned to attend today’s Anzac Day service at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

So when the 77-year-old died poignantly on the eve of the dawn parade, his family was still determined he would make it to his last-ever Anzac service.

His oldest son, Manu Toko, said he had already arranged with his father to take him in his wheelchair to today’s parade.

So when the Vietnam war veteran died on Monday morning, Manu Toko spoke to the funeral director, who was also a friend, about whether he could borrow a hearse to take his dad in his casket after he was embalmed.

Haven Falls Funeral Home obliged and when the hearse arrived this morning hoping to follow the parade, one of the organisers instead suggested his family carry the casket to a concrete bench in front of the Weeping Wall in Auckland Domain.

Manu Toko said it was a good solution as otherwise the hearse would have blocked the march from leaving.

Francis Toko had strong connections with the army and was an officer in the Royal Regiment of the New Zealand Artillery in the 161 Battery stationed at Buckingham Palace before fighting in the Vietnam War in 1965.

After being discharged from service with a shattered ear drum, he took up a position at Mt Eden Prison where he worked as a senior prison officer for 38 years; spending the last 20 years covering night shift. He retired in 2006 at the age of 65 and had a stroke four months later.

The stroke left him paralysed down his right side and for the past 11 years he has been cared for in his Henderson home by his wife and daughters.

Before his stroke Francis Toko attended every dawn parade before heading to the RSA, his son said.

“As soon as the dawn parade finished he would go upstairs for a catch-up with everybody. Sometimes he would head straight for the RSA in Parnell and from there he would do an RSA crawl, catching up with different members and different ex-members of the military that he knew,” his son said.