Government reacts under pressure in bad wog case

There was outrage across New Zealand yesterday after news broke that a multiple sex offender from Afghanistan wasn’t going to be deported.

Initially Michael Woodhouse obfuscated and dissembled, but after National’s own pollster and talkback radio went feral we’ve now seen a volte-face from the Minister.

Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse is taking steps to improve Immigration New Zealand’s decision making authority for cases involving residence class visa holders convicted of a criminal offence. “Currently, Immigration NZ has the ability to make decisions on behalf of the Minister on deportation cases for some residence class visa holders convicted of a criminal offence,” Mr Woodhouse says. “I have made my expectations very clear when it comes to deportation decisions involving offending of this nature and those expectations are not being met. So I am temporarily suspending Immigration NZ’s decision making authority until I have confidence that the decisions being made are consistent with my expectations. “This course of action follows today’s New Zealand Herald article regarding an individual whose liability for deportation was suspended, despite the severity of the offending. “It’s important we take the time to review the decision making process to ensure the right decisions are being made. “I expect to be able to return the decision making authority to Immigration NZ within a fortnight, provided I can be assured the decision making process aligns with my expectations.”

This will, of course, be mere weasel words rather than real action. If it wasn’t for the Botox I imagine that Woodhouse would be frowning.

If he was serious the afghan rat bag would be on a plane tomorrow.

-NZ Government