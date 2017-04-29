Guest cartoon: Man on the Mountain

Guest Cartoonist: Wormwood is a renowned yet mysterious artist. After serving his time-fighting in the Middle East, he’s committed to making comics, comics so dark they have a 36% chance of getting aborted. Perhaps you’ve met him once on a dimly lit train to Budapest, or in a musty opium den in Shanghai. They’re out to get him, but he’s on the run and always a step ahead. A bit of a drinker. You will find his work at martianmagazine.com

Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market. Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone.Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.