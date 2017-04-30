Guest Post – Why are Inland Revenue not training their existing employees to deal with the new START systems?

Inland Revenue are rolling out new IT systems known collectively as START to process all the different taxes they deal with. The main reason for bringing in START was the usual attempt at profile raising and empire building by various prior and current senior management at IRD. You have to bring in something new to make your mark in an organisation – just like Mayors usually try to get some new building or monument erected to be remembered by. There are of course claimed efficiency gains and these will in part be achieved by laying off many of the existing IT staff.

START is IRD buying tax software packages originally designed for various tax regimes overseas and bringing in a truckload of foreigners to stitch all these together to work in New Zealand. The whole process is costing over a billion dollars!

The first tax to convert to START was GST in February of this year. The conversion went relatively smoothly but the system is not as efficient for call centre staff to use. The call centre has now raised their average call target time by about 20% to around 12 minutes to allow for the fact it now takes staff longer to deal with customer queries.

The foreigners brought in to install START are surprised how little involvement there is with existing IRD IT staff. One of them said this was the first conversion project they had worked on where there wasn’t close involvement with existing IT staff. It appears that IRD management thinks the new systems can be run by less qualified, lower paid staff so they are making very little attempt to involve and retrain existing staff. They seem to forget that institutional knowledge and tax technical knowledge can’t be gained overnight.

When the inevitable problems arise with START, IRD management will no doubt say there is a shortage of suitably qualified staff in New Zealand. They may well say they need to bring in more staff from overseas to deal with the problems. It seems that many employers would rather bring in staff from overseas rather than spend a little bit of time and money training young New Zealanders or retraining existing staff.

No matter where the new staff come from to run the new START systems, it is terrible that IRD management want to effectively consign a large number long-serving loyal and able staff to the scrap heap. If they were serious about looking after their existing staff they would be getting them more involved with START.

It’s probably too late now but there is nothing really wrong with the existing FIRST system that was programmed in COBOL and runs on a huge mainframe computer. It is still running reliably and is not about to collapse (despite claims to the contrary). There were some perceived problems like having trouble dealing with legislative changes because there was sometimes a mad scramble when the IT staff doing the actual system changes were given like a month’s notice of tax changes. It does need a reasonable amount of maintenance but rewriting the COBOL code from scratch would help sort that out. That would be a major project but much less costly and disruptive than the START project.

