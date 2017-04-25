Guest Post – Prelude to disaster; the astonishing ANZAC victory at Broodseinde, Oct 4th 1917

“The New Zealanders and Australians raced into Passchendaele…”

During the Great War their mates in uniform teased them with the moniker ‘The Suicide Club’ while officially they were known as Machine-Gun Specialists. The gunners earned the nick-name from their cobbers in the trenches for very good reasons; the more obvious among them being the effectiveness of a single gun’s fire-power in creating casualties and undermining enemy troop movements and morale, each weapon capable of equaling forty riflemen in discharge-rate but more like sixty in killing-power due its reliable accuracy; the gun’s ‘No.1’, the man at the trigger, not suffering the recoil affecting a rifleman’s aim and having the benefit of a 20kg tripod which held his weapon steady and balanced, placing the machine-gun and squad in the very highest priority targets of any infantry engagement. Often entire companies of enemy combatants would fix on a single gun-crew’s demise.

Unless destroyed by artillery-fire, attacked by tank or overcome by poison gas the guns were only effectively defeated, silenced, by enemy infantry out-flanking a gun position. The squad had very little chance of survival if surprised this way; they were lightly armed, not weighed-down with much other weaponry (usually no more than one rifle between each two members of the six or seven crew per gun, while an officer, or NCO, in control of each pair of guns carried a revolver) that they may devote their energy to burden of ammunition and limit their tasks to operation of the gun, range-checking, target adjustment, signals work, re-loading and feeding the 250-round ammunition belts through the water-cooled Vickers-gun’s used by our Suicide Club in Flanders.

If over-run by enemy there was sometimes very little achieved by our fellows throwing their hands up in surrender; their lives would often not be spared. Their bodies would bear the thrust and brunt of enemy bayonets, dying brutally speared, or shot; summarily executed. Hated by the enemy for the diet of death machine-gunners served up their comrades, the well-trained men with deep knowledge, not just of operating of the gun, but also of ballistics, range finding and marksmanship, were simply too valuable, and too despised, to be left alive. Our infantrymen could be equally merciless with the enemies machine-gun crews also, it must be said, whether those crews ‘immediately surrendered’ when overwhelmed; or not.

By mid-1917 new techniques for infantry-assaults, which formerly called for troops to attack in ‘waves’ against the enemy, were being used on the Western Front to make life for the front-line soldier less temporary and, more importantly to high-command, chances of a successful assault less ambiguous. The German foe had introduced an ‘elastic defense’ system utilising large numbers of concrete machine-gun emplacements which came to be called ‘pill-boxes’, some in close clusters ‘resembling a little village’, but fewer total troop numbers in front-line positions, these were reinforced by very large troop reserves at the rear of the positions, these reserves able to move rapidly forward across open ground to counter-attack en-masse against any assault across a wide front. The Hun top-brass planned the counter-attacks to crush any enemy initiative and prevent any consolidation of territorial gains, hopefully proving extremely costly to British forces in men and morale. This defense system had proven profitable to the Germans more than once.

Our troops, in turn, introduced a ‘concentrated’ or ‘pointed’ attack using a deep body of soldiers across a smaller front; the first group of troops were to gain ground and consolidate, they called it ‘bite and hold’, the body behind these men would then ‘leapfrog’ the first, gain new ground, consolidate, ‘bite and hold’ repeated again by the next body of men. The leap-frogging was to continue to pre-determined and limited objectives, the final goal placed not so far out as to deprive men at the furthest objective of vital protections necessary against Gegenangriff: the vicious, inevitable, and well-coordinated enemy counter-attacks.

The new British method of frontal-assault involved other components, principally; a huge destructive artillery barrage targeting the German front-line defenses, forcing the occupiers to flee or shelter underground in dug-outs, it would also destroy the formidable barbed-wire entanglements arranged in front of enemy positions and, hopefully, take out some of the very strong German pillboxes which could survive anything except a direct hit. Behind this deafeningly thunderous, ground-quaking, hideously beautiful wall of bursting yellows, purple, red and pulsing white the British and allied troops would advance and approach the German front in comparative safety knowing the enemy was sheltering from the barrage as best they could, deterred from putting their heads above defenses or running above ground to safety by the next deadly component of our attack; the Suicide Club’s guns. Arranged in close proximity to the enemy, they would release, at almost the same time as the artillery storm, a machine-gun barrage: continuous firing from the combined guns sending cyclonic hailstorms of bullets, initially targeting the area 400 yards behind the ‘fireworks’ but also capable of reaching deep behind the German front-line when necessary (the Vickers-gun could kill at a range of 2,500 yards—more than two kilometers) causing casualties, panic and terror among the defenders and any massed reserves coming forward to meet the attack.

To achieve this aim two men from each of the gun-squads would form up and march silently together into very-early morning darkness with their weapons, they were required to be in position, dug-in, gun mounted, armed and ready to fire four hours before zero, around 2.00am at the latest (pending a 6.00am assault). They carried their weapons to carefully coordinated positions, deep in extremely dangerous no-man’s-land, which had been reconnoitered as offering the best of the minimal cover available. Once there they would find that comrades-in-arms, all volunteers for the very perilous role, had led pack-horses earlier that night to the same coordinates and placed 6,000 rounds of ammunition per-gun in the designated areas of desolate ground. When the artillery barrage began the remaining members of the squad would rush from the British lines to the forward positions joining the two men already at each Vickers-gun carrying, dragging, or carrying and dragging in leather slings as many of the 10kg boxes of filled ammunition belts as was humanly possible to continue the barrage fire.

It was extremely important, from a Health-and-Safety point of view, the position of the machine-guns, firing from open ground, not be detected by the enemy before or during the assault; the element of surprise was not enough, nor smokeless ammunition, nor keeping the firing rate down to 100-150 rounds per minute to prevent the water-coolant from boiling, sending up a plume of steam that would alert the enemy to the gun’s position; training manuals and practice had taught the men to fire diagonally, not directly, and plenty enough of concealing and camouflaging their weapon, but ingenuity and bitter experience taught them another splendidly valuable trick that would preserve hundreds of gunners lives and cost thousands of Germans; the use of stereo to disguise their position.

The guns operated in pairs during the assault for several reasons, including a very sound one; each twinned gun would burst staccato of fire synchronised as closely as possible with the other, stereophonics would disguise their true location, the enemy would not be able to detect the exact position of the guns, usually placed fifty yards apart because the ‘blast range’ of an artillery shell was twenty, by sound. If the guns sounded as though they were directly in front of you; they surely were not. Should a gun be fired alone, or operated in such a way that announced its position to Hun observers, the weapon’s operator, along with the six or seven mates he had with him, may have as little as fifteen minutes to live. That’s as long as it took for the enemy, having detected and confirmed the gun placement, to relay the coordinates back to their big guns, allow the German artillerymen to adjust for position, air-pressure, temperature, wind-speed and direction, and for the shell to reach destination bringing death; ending the exposed gunner’s life and those of the members of his squad, some naked, their tunics and trousers blown off by the blast, others cut to pieces by shrapnel, some leaving nothing at all to be recovered. Listening to your fellow crew in the pitch of battle was vital.

‘Bite and hold’ tactics were employed at the battle for Broodseinde on 4th October 1917; many say the most successful military operation New Zealand troops have ever been employed in. It’s possible you may never have heard of it, or the alternative names; the battle for Gravenstafel Spur or the 1st Battle for Passchendaele, as Kiwi’s tend to mourn defeats much more than celebrate victories on a national level. Using the tactics described the town of Passchendaele may well have been taken that day in October; if it had been nominated and designated as the objective of the attack. There is a persistent rumour, still circulating today, the Anzacs fought all the way to the little Belgian town that day disregarding danger and plans of battle, as sometimes was the Anzac way; individual imperative, the instincts of fighting-men, counting for more than the initials appearing under any particular day’s battle-order sheet.

Several Great War histories note the Anzacs penetrated ‘much further than their planned objectives’, others that ‘the Anzacs went too far’ on October 4th, 1917, while Lieutenant-Colonel RVK Applin, a distinguished officer of the King’s Hussars, father of British machine-gun tactics, a man not given to fiction, speaking only weeks after the onslaught explicitly stated:

“At the first battle for Passchendaele Ridge, on the 4th of October, I was in command of the Corps machine-guns, and our troops were so successful in their advance that the New Zealanders and Australians raced into Passchendaele, which was nearly a thousand yards beyond their objective—and had to retire again. I do not mean they were compelled to retire; they simply had to retire because we did not want them there. That was not the objective; but there was no enemy at all to be seen, except prisoners coming in by hundreds with their hands up. There was apparently complete and absolute disorganisation of the German army behind. Officers commanding supports told me that they were astonished that within five minutes of the infantry going over they found masses of Germans coming back with their hands up. They could not understand it, they said—how these fellows were coming back so soon, utterly demoralised.”

The German troops ‘utterly demoralised’ at Broodseinde were not poor-quality soldiers; far from it. The Fourth Guards regarded by Allied intelligence ‘a first-class fighting division’, the Fourth Bavarian ‘of first quality…very aggressive in attack and tenacious in defence’, the Sixth Bavarian ‘one of the best 45 enemy divisions’, the Sixteenth ‘known as the ‘Iron Division’, the Twentieth another ‘first-class division’, the 195th ‘average age 25, a good division’.

How had such very good enemy soldiers been so utterly beaten-up that day in October, 1917? The answer to that question consists of three parts; careful planning and practice of the successful tactics, Anzac infantry aggression, and ten bloody minutes.

As our troops marshalled silently, bayonets fixed, for the planned advance at zero-hour-6.00am, forming up behind tape and posts marking the ‘jumping off place’ in pre-dawn cold, a biting westerly wind at their backs and ominous rain beginning to fall on Broodseinde and Gravenstafel, the Germans also been marshalling, directly opposite, for their own assault; planned to begin at 6.10am. The thousands of opposing troops had no idea what hell-on-earth was about to be rained on them from the skies above.

Very fortunately for Anzac sons and very cruelly for German mothers the mightiest British artillery barrage employed so far in the Great War, bigger than the Somme, bigger than Messines, bigger than anything before, began exactly on time; huge volcanoes of high-explosive and shrapnel fired from more than six-hundred artillery pieces erupted directly amongst the surprised German troops across their whole front, absolutely decimating them, destroying any chance of successful attack, creating shock and panic, disorganisation and breakdown. Exposed Germans had no idea what was happening; except death, on a huge scale. As the roaring artillery continued to mince them the Anzac machine-gun barrage began, five minutes after zero, sixty guns unleashing upwards of 9,000 rounds per-minute into dishevelled, distraught enemy. The Anzac machine-gunners would expend 660,000 rounds on this single day.

It was a scene of blood and guts, steaming craters and corpses, screams of agony and German terror as the awesome British artillery barrage crept forward, eating up, grinding to pieces, then spitting-out the enemy and his territory. The big guns would extend their reach methodically all day, mostly at the rate of 100 yards every six minutes, as did the Suicide Club guns in perfect co-operation. Following, fifty yards, behind the violent, shrieking artillery maelstrom and crackling plague of .303 bullets came the Anzac troops, many having barely finished smoking the comforting cigarette they lit at zero, very surprised, and even a little confused, to encounter such large numbers of enemy troops in such close proximity so early in the battle.

Germans took to any cover they could find; principally new-formed shell craters, as the Anzac infantry advanced. Whether due to the intermingled troops fighting in the open, and the subsequent danger of shooting your own, or due to out-and-out aggression, the Kiwi troopers appear to have been reluctant to use the 120 rounds of ammunition each man carried in firing their rifles; preferring instead to go after Bosch with their bayonets. Some reports say of approximately 1200 Germans qualifying for wooden crosses at the hands of New Zealand infantry on October 4th that as many as two-thirds met their demise by bayonet; this may be wild exaggeration, over sixty-percent of all troop casualties in the Great War were caused by artillery and only one-percent by bayonet, but certainly; it is a fact that ANZAC dressing stations reported ‘unusually high numbers of bayonet wounds’ among the 1160 German prisoners captured by the Kiwis during the day’s action. There is no doubt the New Zealanders fought fearlessly and ferociously that day; a dreadful day for Germany, one that would later be described in their official war history as ‘the black day of October 4th’.

The Germans were dumbfounded, disoriented, and disorganised from the outset; and the Anzacs took advantage. Very large numbers of Germans surrendered; throwing their hands in the air shouting ‘Kamerad, Kamerad’; so many prisoners entire parties were sent marching back behind British lines with no escort whatsoever.

Once re-organisation was established within German units the fight became very close and very furious, but the foe had lost too much, too early, and the Anzacs had penetrated too far in the early part of the battle to hope for anything more than a substantial, costly defeat. The Kiwis and their Aussie cousins worked out how to deal with the fortified German pillboxes, placed diagonally alike a chequer-board across the front, by attacking from the flank and rear, working their way up close, hurling ‘Mills-bombs’(hand-grenades), or firing their weapons directly into the pillbox openings. Almost all the German emplacements, which contained anywhere from seven to seventy enemy, were overcome this way, by small groups of men displaying individual and collective bravery; an ingrained sense of duty from every single soldier to his brothers, a steeled unwillingness to let his mates down, and a desire to get the job done, bringing the ‘stunt’ to an early close.

One-by-one the pill-box inhabitants surrendered, or died. Some fought to the very last breath even after their guns were put out-of-action; it seemed that for every Hun who gave up the fight there was another stoic enough to die for two, refusing to be captured or defeated.

The enemy, as planned and predicted, employed fierce counter-attacks in force against the Anzacs. The machine-gunners were called upon to respond to three desperate ‘red rockets’ (SOS flares) from infantry during the day and three more overnight, answering the signals with long barrages of deadly leaden sleet in front of endangered Anzac troop positions to cool Fritz’s temper for counter-attack, or die in the attempt, much to the relief of very many of our infantry; some of whom had previously joked that the only useful outcome of firing machine-guns barrage-style was in boiling enough water to produce a pot of tea for the gun’s crews.

No accurate statistics of the huge German losses at Broodseinde are available although Allied intelligence confirmed ‘losses of the Fourth Guard Division were so heavy they had to be relieved, and at the present time (November 1917) have lost a good part of their fighting value’, the Fourth Bavarians ‘suffered heavy losses (30 percent of its forces)’, while the 195th Division ‘sustained heavy losses with 600 taken as prisoners’ and the Nineteenth Reserve Division ‘underwent the British attack of Oct 4th when it lost very heavily. It was relieved immediately’.

For the son-less mothers back in New Zealand the victory of October 4th will not have been sweet: not one of the three-hundred and fifty-six of them enrapt with the dominion troops heroics, more likely wracked in pain with loss than wrapped in glory of their boy’s doings in Flanders upon opening the envelope and reading the dreaded words: ‘We regret to inform you…’. Many of them will have remembered the pain of giving birth as tiny compared to the awful pincers of grief at that moment and will have gladly gone through childbirth three times over just to have their sons back, perhaps for a meagre hour; just to touch them, to care for them, to wipe away the blood seeping from their boy’s lips and ears, to wash the clay-like mud from their hands and face, to comfort them and tell them how much they loved them before their sons, some completely numbed, some mumbling, and some trembling, slipped away into eternal silence in mother’s, and Gods, embrace.

The stunning, unimagined, unimaginable, success of October 4th had not been contemplated; or planned for. Officers and battalion commanders immediately considered and requested ways to exploit the situation, to take advantage of the shocked, disorganized enemy; at HQ cable operators scribbled notes feverishly, telephones rattled, breathless runners arrived with written messages, but with rain already falling steadily by late morning high-command would not commit to moving artillery forward so far, so soon, in the deteriorating conditions. Instead the victory was consolidated as far forward of the ‘original objective’ lines as was possible to defend within the range of the guns existing positions, but on that day in October a massive opportunity which may have, indeed, would have saved thousands upon thousands upon thousands of Allied lives over the coming weeks, went begging.

As a result of the huge success at Broodseinde the British Army top-brass convinced themselves the Hun ‘was on his last legs’ and ordered a repeat of the exact same tactics using the Anzac divisions just eight days later. Instead of victory this next battle was to become the darkest day in New Zealand military or civilian history ever: 846 Kiwis losing their lives on October 12th, a further 130 over the next few days from horrific injuries, close-to two-thousand others would be wounded, mangled, in just one day of war, perhaps the equivalent of 3,380 deaths and 11,040 wounded, relatively speaking, between sunrise and midday today, at the battle for Bellevue Spur; known simply by modern New Zealanders as the euphemism for disaster ‘Passchendaele’.

A complete reversal of fortune, a god-forsaken bullet-riddled waterlogged nightmare bought about not by lack of numbers, discipline, bravery or tactics, but by outside influences; the weather, a week of heavy, at times monsoon-like, rainfall which had begun on the day of the successful assault at Broodseinde, and problems with communications and coordination, but most importantly caused by undue and ridiculous haste, insufficient planning, irrational pressure, an insane urgency to press home ‘the advantage’ gained at Broodseinde before winter bought a halt to offensives. A deadly, murderous, folly dreamed only in maniac’s minds; ego-maniacs.

How it must have tortured them; those New Zealand troops who may have “raced into Passchendaele” on the 4th, but were restricted to retaining only the original objectives of the slopes above the town, to then suffer, along with their comrades-in-arms, just one week and one day later as the corpse-ridden stinking mud of Flanders sucked their boots, their rifles, their mates, their futures and their very souls beneath it in the completely unsuccessful, suicidal, assault on Bellevue Spur.

Is it no wonder they, and their cobbers, never wanted to talk about it; ‘the war’.

We must remember; lest we forget.

To the memory of Pvt. James Finlay. Trooper 26256, 2nd Battalion, Canterbury Regiment. NZEF. Killed in Action; 12th October 1917, to every single one of his comrades, and their families.

