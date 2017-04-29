Health is healthy

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has welcomed the annual Health and Independence report that shows that overall, the health and disability system performs well for most New Zealanders.
“Our aim is that New Zealanders live longer, healthier, and more independent lives, and this report shows the progress that has been made,” says Dr Coleman.
“Life expectancy, health expectancy, and immunisation rates are outcome measures and all show improvements in this report.
“The report outlines a greater focus on primary prevention and screening to catch and treat diseases earlier as well as the growing use of new technologies and innovation in providing our health services.
“The integration of services that is occurring and the recognition that other agencies, providers, and communities all have a part to play in keeping New Zealanders healthy is having a positive effect on the health sector.
“We know our population is living healthier for longer. This is great news, however the ageing population presents challenges.
“The New Zealand Health Strategy positions the health sector to respond to the changing and ageing nature of our population.
“This Government is focussed on both delivering quality health services today and on taking steps for the future of the health system which is why an extra $568 million is being invested into the health sector taking the health budget to a record $16.1 billion in 2016/17.”
There are always some areas you can pick on, and people who want cancer drugs may not think that hip replacements are as important, but on the whole, our health service are operating well enough for a government-funded health system.
Apart from Waikato Hospital, which seems to have exceeded it’s current capacity, growth in Auckland and other regions have thus far been absorbed through efficiency and spare capacity.
But unless National’s $568 million meets the needs of our growing population in real terms, this will also become an area where a real “crisis” will develop. Luckily, getting immigrant medical staff is easier than getting people to trim vines in Marlborough, especially under National’s tightened-up rules.
