Herald pimping the poor story backfires when it turns out to be fake news

The Herald has been busted shilling a fake news story from Child Poverty Action Group.

Libraries are being inundated with unsupervised children during the school holidays.

Really? This story pops up almost every holidays. I think last holidays it was swimming pools.

Clendon woman Therese Luxton said her local library is teeming with unsupervised kids who have been dropped off by parents who can’t afford childcare.

Interesting…any evidence to support those claims?

What the NZ Herald doesn’t tell you is that Therese Luxton is, in an amazing coincidence, on the executive of the lobby group, Child Poverty Action Group.

This pushes it almost into the fake news category…but what really pushes it over is this:

Child Poverty Action Group co-convenor Janfrie Wakim said abandoning children at libraries was the mark of desperate parents trying to survive. Parents who have little flexibility at work are forced to rely on family support. Otherwise they need to find appropriate care, if they can’t afford it libraries are a last resort, Wakim said. “Libraries are full of sympathetic people, kids love them and they become a magnet. “Parents absolutely need to do that work in order to survive.” Wakim believed this was part of a larger issue where Government policy was work-focused rather than child-focused. “There is this whole problem with how we care for children all of the time, not simply during working hours. “Women have moved into the workforce but the care of the child has not been thought through in the same way that’s helpful for children.”

How amazing…Therese Luxton is complaining about abandoned children and then her boss at CPAG pipes up to comment on the story. One wonders if they shilled it to the Herald and caught them unawares, or the journalist and editor were in on the scam as well.

As for the evidence of this occurring…well…read for yourself.

The Herald spent some time at Te Matariki Clendon Library and observed most children were supervised inside. But outside at the skatepark there were over 20 children and one adult. Kids as young as 7 said they were there alone. Most seemed to be among friends. When asked if they used the library unsupervised as well, they replied yes. The solo adult, who only wanted to be known as Ash, said he always accompanied his children who are aged 12, 11, 6 and 5. “Sometimes there’s trouble down here. The other kids might steal their bikes.”

Fake news all day long from an unrepentant NZ Herald. No wonder no one trusts media.

-NZ Herald