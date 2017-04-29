Hosking on the quaint notion of returning union power and national awards

I guess this debate was kicked off by the increasingly bewildered Jim Bolger and his hankering for stronger unions.

Mike Hosking discusses it:

But back to the unions and this claim for national wages. As I understand the thinking, it would mean if you’re a bus driver or box builder you would be paid the same no matter where you work or who for. I suppose I admire the cheek. I guess in election year everyone is entitled to have a go at pushing a barrow, even if the barrow comes from 1971. But the concept that as an employer of bus drivers or box makers you get told what you can pay is so absurd I’m surprised the perpetrators of the crime can argue it with a straight face. Making it worse, it is reported Andrew Little likes the idea, mind you given his union credentials perhaps that should not be a surprise.

It’s no surprise at all. The payoff for the unions installing a former union boss as leader of the Labour party is to try to creep back towards compulsory unionism, and what better way to take the first step than start insisting on national awards again.

But I would have thought having stepped into the new role of Opposition leader with the task of dragging your party into the real, if not modern, world, you might want to leave a few of the more fringe ideas behind.

Labour are following the Corbyn plan for electoral annihilation. Fringe is the new centre.

What Labour must do this year is look credible, and if they think nationalising wages is credible then we can assume they’ve been taking tips from Jeremy Corbyn, who by the way will give them all the food for thought they could ever possibly want on June 8 by leading his party to a broad-based collapse based on the fact he fails to accept communism isn’t a vote-getter. Wages are based on a variety of circumstances, and the main one isn’t what the Government or unions tell you to pay. It’s location, product, profit margin, market size, competitiveness, experience, labour availability, the economy, the list goes on. The fact the unions don’t understand the basic economics of this should be a worry to us all.

Unions have never added value anywhere, anytime. They simply increase costs until the employer goes broke or decides that staff are an expensive inconvenience.

Perhaps the upside here partially is most of us do get it, hence the vast majority of us no longer belong to unions. When given the choice all those years ago under the Employment Contracts Act, most scarpered and the unions now represent just 20 per cent of the workforce. If these ideas on free trade and national wage rates are their idea of some sort of recruitment drive, they’re going to have plenty of spare time on their hands.

Unions only existed because people couldn’t choose. When we could we left in droves. I have a plan to reduce their influence further, but unfortunately Bill English’s government is wetter than the ocean now.

-NZ Herald