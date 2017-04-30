Insurance industry to use “global warming” as an excuse to deny insurance on coastal homes

Tens of thousands of coastal homes might not be eligible for insurance due to the increasing risk posed on them by the effects of climate change, a new report suggests.

A 2015 report to the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment found New Zealand has 43,683 houses within 1.5m of high tide and 8806 within 50cm.

Now, a report by Motu Economic and Public Policy Research exploring the effects of climate change on insurance suggests those homes could become no longer eligible for insurance.

Report co-author Ilan Noy, a disaster economics researcher at Victoria University, said those houses would be too exposed to sea-level rise, to storm surges, to riverine flooding and they will no longer be sustainable to be there.

“We argue that currently most of these homes are insured, but at some point in the future insurance will no longer be available to these homes.

“All insurance policies are one year policies in New Zealand and probably elsewhere. So insurance can retreat very quickly from places where they think the risk is too high.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group I report in 2013 said average emissions under the most optimistic scenario would lead to sea level rise of between 44cm and 55cm by the year 2100.

That was increased to 1m under the current ‘high’ emissions trends.