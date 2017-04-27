Why isn’t he getting a medal?

This guy shouldn’t be on trial, he should be getting a medal.

A stepfather has gone on trial accused of beating up the man who raped his teenage stepdaughter.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the 15-year-old, has pleaded not guilty to injuring Jason Haward with intent to injure.

Haward, 48, has already been tried and convicted of the rape, at Paraparaumu Beach in April last year. He was sentenced last week to seven years and six months in jail.

Wellington District Court was told on Wednesday that the stepfather saw Haward walking down a road in Paraparaumu several days after the rape.

He leapt from his car and punched Haward repeatedly about the head and face, before headbutting him.

Haward suffered bruises, swelling, and concussion, and lost a tooth. A police officer who attended the scene said he was worried Haward was going to die.

Peter Foster, defending the stepfather, said his client had not intended to injure Haward, but was angry at what he thought was a lack of police action in investigating the case.

Foster said the man planned to restrain Haward until police could arrive.