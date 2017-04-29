The story of Jacindarella – Part One

Guest post

Jacindarella somehow finds herself in an unknown wing of Parliament, where an elegant ladies’ rest room never noticed before provides some relief from all the work pressure.

Gazing admirably in the mirror as she washes her hands, satisfied with the morning’s contribution to Parliament, the ornate mirror starts to shimmer and ripple briefly leaving a message on its surface. Naturally, Jacindarella is quite shocked by this encounter, yet eventually finds the courage to recite the message somewhat hesitantly…

“Mirror Mirror adhered to the plaster, how can I be the PM faster?”

No sooner had Jacindarella recited the magic message, the mirror started talking to her, showing her various images and glimpses of what could only be the future…

“Hello Jacindarella, what lovely words you’ve spoken, but I’m not a friggin’ miracle worker you know. I’m only a magic mirror that can offer wisdoms and show glimpses of the future…”

“Yeah good one magic mirror. But if you can’t show me how I can become the PM faster, what use are you to me? Don’t you know who I am?”

“Like I already told you Jacindarella, I’m not a friggin’ miracle worker. Instead, would you like me to give you the Instruction manual for Men on how to understand Women?”

“Yeah, that’s another good one Magic Mirror. Seriously though, how can I be the PM faster?”

“Well Jacindarella, you could always release fully-costed, workable policies for all of NZ. Problem solved. We don’t need to talk further. Have a nice life. Job done. Or maybe think of some policies that doesn’t punish business owners and tax payers with yet more taxes.

Maybe even develop employment policies that focus on the future, instead of misplaced yearnings for 1970’s employment frameworks that the Employment Contracts Act needed to fix.”

“You’re really on fire today Magic Mirror. But you’re just being totally unreasonable with all this talk of workable policies for all.”

“Well then Jacindarella, how about promising the voters to eventually build an under-harbour road and rail link to the North Shore – since those long suffering rate payers fund most other Labour follies around Auckland anyway…”

“Jeez Magic Mirror, it’s like you have something against worldwide socialism and us socialists or something. Did you get out of bed on the wrong side today?”

“Yeah good one Jacindarella. I can only reflect back what I’m seeing… And when I did tell you what you needed to do to win the Queen of the Election Gala Ball, you instantly dismissed and scoffed at the prospect of producing reasonable, fully-costed, workable policies for all. Fear not though, fair one. I have some wisdoms for you also… Send your leader to Australia to complain about how unfair it is to Kiwis in Aussie that Australian’s want to keep Australian jobs for Australians. Then, while helpful media focus on that, import and employ 20 of Hillary’s advisors from the USA. That way, Hillary’s advisors will contrast, making your scowling leader appear semi-appealing to the voters by comparison… and you, even better again by contrast to them all. In fact, you could probably then win some kind of leadership contest just because of your gender and smile, helping the Party by offsetting your leaders’ perpetually miffed expressions and demeanour.”

“But Magic Mirror, how should I reply when I’m asked about my achievements that led to my rise to Party Leadership?

“Well Jacindarella, take the time honoured, usual political response… and obfuscate – and obfuscate hard! If you haven’t already talked about it, somehow bring up how you’ll create the under-harbour crossing to the North Shore… And if that doesn’t work, talk about an eventual road and rail bridge to Australia – “because the Labour Party always looks at the big picture”. And if all that still fails to distract them, tell them you’ve got a more detailed response to solving those issues, but can’t talk about it right now as it’s coming out in next week’s Woman’s Weekly. And by then, those pesky media party hacks will turn their scant intellectual attentions elsewhere. Job done.”

“But Magic Mirror, those policies just seem too difficult. This bridge to Australia… how many lanes would it have?”

“Jacindarella, if you have to “Go Nuclear” because none of your other responses have satisfied a reporter, remember to repeat this exactly. “I want to reassure you all, that I have full confidence in my leader to deliver fully costed policies. And of course the caucus stands solidly united behind him. He’s doing a great job.” Then walk off as quickly as you can without another word.”

And with that, the magic mirror rippled once again, returning to normal.

Somehow Jacindarella just knew these insights had finished for now. Leaving the rest room, Jacindarella vows to return as soon as she can for more wisdoms, despite her misgivings at having to think of policies that work for all – musing at how many lanes that bridge would need to be…

– blokeintakapuna