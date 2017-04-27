Just what we don’t need in Auckland, a busybody Taffy who thinks Obama walks on water

The last thing Auckland Council needs is a busybody Taffy who thinks Obama walks on water.

A former Welsh mayor has moved to New Zealand and is wanting to get involved in politics.

Cardiff city councillor and former lord mayor Margaret Jones moved from Wales to Auckland in February.

During her political career she rubbed shoulders with Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth and Angela Merkel.

Now, living in Freemans Bay, she rubs shoulders with her three granddaughters most days, who live around the corner from her and husband Lawrence Jones’ new home.

“In our 70s it is quite daunting letting go of your old life, and coming here for a new life but we have done it and I want to get on now and make a difference here in Auckland,” Jones said.

After a busy and challenging career, including being Cardiff lord mayor for two years and a councillor for more than 10 years, Jones wanted to take time to settle into Auckland before taking on her next career challenge.

Jones said she loved local body politics and while she was not after the Auckland mayoral position just yet, she did want to get politically active again.

“It’s been busy getting settled here but I feel ready to start something now – probably board director type work, in a volunteer capacity for a while,” she said.

Reflecting on her career Jones said meeting with Obama and Merkel at the NATO Summit in 2014 in Cardiff was a definite highlight.

“Obama was the star of the show,” Jones said.

“Also as lord mayor I had to chair the council, and that’s a task managing over 70 councillors all wanting to talk at once,” she said.

Jones retired early from a nursing and health management career, before entering politics.