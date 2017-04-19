Kaikoura Update – Port damages

Our transport industry expert comments again on recovery from the Kaikoura earthquake.

This update covers with the Port issues that we are dealing with, and illustrates that we are fragile, not only with Road and Rail links, but also with water links.

A personal observation based on a discussions in Christchurch last week is that there is absolutely no awareness, outside of my transport colleagues, of just how severe the supply situation is in Christchurch. For a City itself totally devastated by earthquakes I certainly am surprised that the transport failure caused by the mayhem that happened in Kaikoura has managed to sit so low on the awareness scale. In fairness Christchurch is a city that has plenty to focus on internally, and Kaikoura is distant enough to be able to be left to others to fix while the City heals itself. The potential transport failure has been well concealed through lots of hard work.

I take it is a compliment to the transport industry that public awareness is so low, and long may that continue.

Lyttelton wharves were severely damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes in 2010 and 2011, and are slowly undergoing repair. The Lyttelton Port Company estimated that it would take 15 years to recover fully, and they have been working hard on this since 2011. Repairing and rebuilding significant infrastructure in NZ is always constrained by money and government processes, and is not an easy task. Much has been done, but there is still an enormous task ahead. There are currently 20 significant projects underway, with proposals being submitted for Resource Consent for a 24 ha reclamation in mid-April. We can only hope that they don’t get bogged down in an RMA tail chasing process. It is a serious reminder of just how long recovery takes from major earthquakes.

Wharves are just a bit of space that ships deliver things onto , and trucks and trains take them away (or vice versa: Lyttelton is NZ’s 2nd largest export Port). This means simply that efficient use of space is vital. In the two earthquakes (2010 and 2011) Lyttelton suffered damage to 75% of its usable container and vehicle space, and they have been repairing and reclaiming lost land since. Despite the huge loss of space cargo operations have continued. Goods flow across the wharf, meeting the demands of shippers, and the end users who are often blissfully ignorant of the efforts going on around them.

An obvious reminder of the lost capacity is that there is no current ability to accommodate Cruise Ships in Lyttelton. These ships have been accommodated in Akaroa Harbour where the scenery is great, but the access is restricted by the distance and the facilities. This is perhaps an area where the knowledge of damage is more widespread, as people seek to have the cruise ships return to Lyttelton to enhance their losses from tourists not arriving locally. Sadly there is no capacity currently, and will not be for some time. The cruise ship season has finished now, so this reminder will fade from local memory.

The Kaikoura earthquake has meant that coastal shipping has increased, with about a 35% increase in containers, and up to a 50% increase in coastal vehicles. This extra volume has come when the Port is still very limited, and yet it has all been processed, albeit not with the same efficiency as it would have been prior to the two earthquakes.

Containers and vehicles share wharf space at the margins with overflow cargo of each competing for the same port space. This has created congestion on the Port, and resulted in delays, especially for vehicles. Cars are often placed on the newest and most recently recovered land (that means gravel and mud). This land is seldom suitable for 70 tonne forkhoists and straddle carriers until it is stabilised, coated and concreted. This is simply because cars are lighter, and can be moved around with little ground impact.

Container vessels tend to operate on fixed schedules, and arrive at the time planned. They are therefore easier to plan for than Car Carriers, which tend to suffer delays through rough weather more easily than container vessels. A Car Carrier looks and behaves like an enormous floating shed. They tend to be very weather sensitive. There are relatively few coastal Car Carriers per month serving Lyttelton (compared to container ships) and space is allocated on a first come first served basis. This means that Car Carriers often have to discharge into areas that are not yet hard surfaced, and they are often “block” stacked which means access is difficult as cars have to be removed from the front of the stack. We all know that Murphy’s Law states that a vehicle’s urgency dictates that it is placed in the most inaccessible place.

The pressure for space means that shifting vehicles quickly is a more difficult task as the space required for sorting and load preparation is restricted. For delivery off the wharf that means double handling, extra people, potential damage, and delays. Yet everyone is working to ensure that the goods get through.

Wellington Port is currently “broken”. They can deal with ships that don’t impose significant cargo loads on the wharf surface, like cruise ships, logs and cars, but cannot deal with meaty stuff like containers. As noted above a 30 tonne container and the machine that carries it probably weigh 70 tonnes, spread over few wheels. This puts immense point loadings on to wharfs, and in Wellington’s case the sub structure cannot deal with the weight, and the cargo has been diverted. Large parts of Wellington’s wharf are unusable. Rail lines are unusable to some parts of the Port. One coolstore is not accessible at all. The container wharf sits idle. The timber trade is still being serviced, albeit at reduced capacity. Buildings have collapsed, and others are being demolished as their structure is no longer viable.

For Car Carriers the handling of conventional cars is OK at Wellington, but big units, like construction equipment, Over-dimensional stuff, etc. provide a different challenge. If it is too heavy for Wellington then that cargo is left in Auckland and moved by road at great cost. If it is for Nelson then that stuff will have to go to Lyttelton (which can handle it) and travel by roads which can’t handle it.

Loading interisland traffic is reduced at Blue Bridge through the reduction in safe wharf space caused by the ground under the wharf moving, and damaging the substructure. In their case they have limited handling space. The Inter Islander suffered initially from damage to their link span, but are fortunate in that their loading space has not been reduced.

Office buildings adjacent to the Port (and built by the Port on Port land) stand empty, with only “hard hat” people walking around determining how big the mess is. They will probably have to be demolished leaving the Ports foray into property development being a total liability, rather than the investment it was supposed to be.

Wellington has not has the time invested in it that Lyttelton has because the earthquake that destroyed it is only 4 months old. There is talk that the Port cannot be repaired economically, and only time will tell what the answer is. Don’t expect a quick fix to this one, which is way messier than people realise.

In the meantime our Port Infrastructure in two significant New Zealand Ports is seriously challenged. As a result our logistical lifeline is threatened in ways that the most people have no idea about. I do note that Christchurch has the wisdom and ability to increase the size of its Port by reclaiming land, while Auckland Council sits trapped by coffee drinkers and sail boat drivers.

Given the disasters dealt to others it makes huge sense to protect and secure the country’s largest Port prior to disaster striking.

Given that we live on Islands it makes great sense to accept that our port structure needs to be capable of supporting the growing demand.

There is a lot of work to do to repair the damage from the last earthquakes, and even more to prepare in case there is another disaster event.

We’re not called the “Shaky Isles” for nothing.