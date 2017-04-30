Knock me down with a feather, a Labour MP prepared to admit he was wrong

Normally Labour MPs are rather doctrinaire in their approach. Indeed many MPs think they know best on issues.

So, it was rather pleasing to see this video pop up in my Facebook feed. It is from Stuart Nash and he is admitting he got it wrong with the Firearms Inquiry.

Those three suggests are great, something the Inquiry never addressed. I’m pleased to see that he is suggesting removing the ability of Police to unilaterally change firearms regulations by using Orders in Council. Police have lost several key cases because of tampering in this manner. They rely on hopeless “expert witnesses” and in many instance mislead committees as they seek to quietly restrict access to firearms for legitimate firearms owners. This is a good move.

Another good move is to add substantial penalties for the commission of crimes where a firearm is involved. I believe this needs to apply minimum sentencing so that liberal, criminal friendly judges can’t mitigate sentencing.

There is also 15 minute highlights video of the public meeting Nashy held in Napier.

