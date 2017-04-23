Labour ditches “Tories are the real extremists” campaign idea

Labour ditched a campaign slogan that said ‘Tories are the real extremists’ over fears Jeremy Corbyn would be questioned over his links to Hamas and the IRA. Senior advisers to the Labour leader came up with the phrase to ward off attacks from the Conservatives, during a National Executive Committee meeting, it has been reported. However, it was rejected by party communications chief Seumas Milne as he was concerned it could offer critics the chance to focus on Mr Corbyn’s record.

The campaign revelation – which has been denied by a Jeremy Corbyn spokeswoman as ‘untrue’ – comes after Labour published a statement earlier this week to reassure the public that their leader was not a ‘terrorist sympathiser’, reports the Telegraph. Mr Corbyn has previously been criticised for his controversial choice of political friends. Just weeks after the IRA bombed the Tory conference in Brighton in 1984, he invited Sinn Fein boss Gerry Adams and other members of Sinn Fein to the Commons. … Mr Corbyn has also long been been criticised for welcoming representatives from the banned Islamic militant groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, to Parliament in 2009, and introducing them as ‘friends’ at a public meeting. After repeatedly refusing to apologise or withdraw the remarks, he told MPs last year that in hindsight he wish he hadn’t used the words. He said: ‘The language I used at that meeting was actually here in Parliament and it was about encouraging the meeting to go ahead, encouraging there to be a discussion about the peace process.’

